In the wake of the dissolution of his plural marriage. Kody Brown, the central figure of the reality show Sister Wives, reflected on his journey of healing with his ex-wives. Three of his marriages crumbled within 14 months, starting with Christine Brown's departure in November 2021 and followed by Janelle Brown's separation in December 2022. While Meri Brown also confirmed their broken union in January.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen J. Cohen

Also Read: Here Are The 8 Most Scathing Things Kody's 'Sister Wives' Exes Have Said About Robyn Brown

In an interview with People, Kody expressed his outlook on his new monogamous situation. He expressed, "I think it's time." As time passed, he was able to move and regain his confidence. Kody emphasized the importance of forgiveness throughout this process, explaining how it plays a role in moving on from words spoken by others.

According to Yahoo! Finance, he mentions, "Just healing in time and getting to a point where you feel forgiveness towards somebody who's just said bad things about you. It's just moving." He then said, "What will move us forward will be the grace, the love, and the forgiveness. The same grace and love that we were giving each other 10 years ago as we're going through this very difficult process."

Also Read: Here's Why 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Faced a 'Rotten Moment' With Kody Brown

Reflecting on the past, Kody acknowledged the challenging states of their relationships. "Just like, 'Hey, listen. We all have faults. Let's just not point them out. Let's just give everybody a lot of charity, a lot of grace. We've just gone through a period where we weren't doing that, I think that just moving forward with that is going to be so healing," he continued, while mostly emphasizing the need to rediscover that approach for healing in the recent interview.

Why does Kody Brown insist he didn't want the family to break up? We have hours of clips where he says that in so many words to each of the other wives except for Robyn. He thinks he's gaslighting the viewers, lol. #SisterWives — Kate Sarnoff (@CP92566140) December 30, 2023

Also Read: The 6 Worst Things Kody Brown Has Said About Ex-Wife Christine Brown on 'Sister Wives'

From another perspective, Robyn Brown, who is currently Kody's wife, provided her own insights on the changing dynamics. She openly observed moments where she saw glimpses of the man she initially married despite the challenges they faced. She acknowledged that he had been affected by the situation. "I do see the man that I married from time to time, and I see him more as he processes more, and I just know this is a temporary situation where he's just dealing with a lot, and he's got a lot of the emotions and anger and frustration. So yeah, that's pretty much what it is," she explained while understanding the complexity involved.

Kody keeps beating the “they are never going to work together” while talking about being heartbroken. They didn’t fail #KodyBrown. You failed to be fair & loving to all your wives & kids. You quit on most of them. You told them you didn’t care. They listened. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/QUU3EAiokj — NOT PC RN 🎩🎩💛🖤 (@not_PC_RN) January 1, 2024

As Kody contemplated what lay ahead, he emphasized that healing is a process. "I feel like it's just beginning now, but it's been a process," he expressed while acknowledging his need to mend his relationship with God. Kody affirmed that his faith remained unwavering.

This is Kody Brown to a T



Narcissism is a self–centered personality style characterized as having an excessive preoccupation with oneself and one's own needs, often at the expense of others.[1][2] — Robyn 🇺🇸 (@Robyna14) December 28, 2023

Furthermore, Kody's evolving connection with his ex, Meri, has been a point of interest. Despite the challenges they have faced in the past, such as the catfish scandal in 2015, Kody and Meri have managed to find themselves in a different space as they move forward. They have discovered the value of friendship amid their separation.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’: 8 Signs That Robyn Brown and Monogamy Won't Be Enough for Kody Brown

Why 'Sister Wives' Robyn Brown 'Ripped Off' Mic and Stormed Away While Re-Watching Her Wedding Day