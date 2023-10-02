Jennifer Lopez Once Had a 'Narrow Escape' From Death After Being in a Hit-And-Run Crash in Malibu

Jennifer Lopez is renowned for her successful career as an actress and a singer. The Maid In Manhattan actress often loves to travel be it alone or with her family. The actress firmly believes in cherishing the memories with loved ones given she almost lost the gift of motherhood and being a wife. Lopez once had a very close encounter with death when her crash reportedly crashed in Malibu.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by NDZ/Star Max

According to an article by E! News in 2014, Lopez was in the car with her close friend, Leah Remini, and her twin children Max and Emme who were 6 years old at the time. The accident took place at night around 8 o'clock in the evening on the Pacific Coast Highway, in Malibu, California. Lopez was in a brand-new SUV back then and was seated in the passenger seat of the car, with Remini taking the wheel. Her children were safe and secure with the seatbelts buckled in. The Marry Me actress and her bestie were all excited on this mini road trip until the unfortunate accident.

Just as the four of them were cruising down the road, another vehicle rammed hard into the rear-end of Lopez' SUV causing some serious damage to the car and shocking everyone at the point of impact. As per reports from local authorities, the car that caused such chaos was apparently a small pickup truck which was driven by a drunk driver. Although it must've been quite an impact, neither one of them incurred any sort of injury.

The authorities shed more light on the matter by unveiling details about the incident but didn't reveal his name at the time. Right after the accident took place, the driver and Lopez and Remini stepped out of the car to reportedly "exchange information" for the sake of insurance and possibly other reasons. However, presumably after taking note of Lopez, the driver immediately fled to his pickup truck and attempted to speed away.

However, amid all of this, police in the surrounding area were already made aware of the situation and were on their way to apprehend him. After a short chase, they were finally able to track him down and arrest him. His arrest was made on grounds of suspicion of 'hit-and-run' along with driving under the influence. Details and information pertaining to his identity still remain concealed

Image Source: Instagram | @jenniferlopez

The mother of two after the crash took to her Instagram post featuring a selfie of her and Remini. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Sitting at a light, riding high right before some drunk fool rear-ended us in my new whip!!!" Lopez said. She concluded the post by expressing her gratitude for not just her, but her loved ones getting through the incident without a possible scratch.

