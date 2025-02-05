Jennifer Lopez Jokes Pitbull Was Too Busy for Romance, Calls Him “Mr. Worldwide” for a Reason

Jennifer Lopez has had her fair share of famous exes for the past couple of years. But there is one music tycoon she quipped was way too busy to ask her out. Even though both of them had collaborated quite a few times, nothing really happened.

J.Lo was already aware of what it was like to be with a singer. She was married to Marc Anthony the musician for over ten years before their divorce. But there was another musician that Jennifer had grown too attached to. She and hip hop sensation Pitbull were frequently seen collaborating not too long back, having produced iconic records like “Dance Again” and “On the Floor”. The relationship they shared has equally benefited each other both professionally and personally. Lopez even credited Pitbull for helping her bounce back in a new phase into her career.

“One of my biggest songs ever we did, which was ‘On the Floor’, which kind of brought me back into the public eye after I had my kids and got married, and that was just like a new moment,” Lopez remarked in an interview with Sirius XM.

Jennifer Lopez & Pitbull Dating? His Plan To Win Her Over .. http://t.co/jcNaEUNS8u pic.twitter.com/u4N7O1FmVw — GossipReporter.com (@gossipreporter) January 7, 2015

She added, “So, he will always represent kind of the new generation of my music. He was amazing f***ing on fire at the time. And he got on my record, and I really appreciated that, because I hadn’t made records in a few years, and that was a big deal to me.”

However, during the interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Jennifer Lopez was asked if she might have become ‘more than friends’ with Pitbull. They were, in some sense, because Lopez reportedly saw Pitbull as family. But she refused to have shared any intimate relationship with the hip hop singer. “He is like a brother to me,” Lopez said. “He is Mr. Worldwide, he got no time for me. He’s [got] a lot going on.”

Pitbull had expressed immense respect and was all praises for Lopez. He said to be enjoying working with Lopez so much that he even confessed that he was looking for an excuse to work with her again. But other than being a great singing duo, Pitbull just considered J.Lo as a valuable friend who meant a lot to him and supported him when needed. He was yet another celeb who vouched that Lopez is extremely generous, which is pretty different from her earlier diva reputation.

“You know how you have the angel and the devil, she’s my angel. She’s always talking to me like, ‘Why are you so wild and lose and off the chain?’ And I say, ‘Well Jennifer this is who I am,’” Pitbull expressed in an interview with The Talk. “She absolutely is drop-dead gorgeous and powerful and sophisticated and militant and diligent and a hard worker and that is why Jennifer is Jennifer.”

They would be a great couple j.lo & @pitbull ,why did she not fell for him?? https://t.co/4JraR54sks pic.twitter.com/ViIOctBchg — tricia (@patricia_devos1) July 17, 2018

Pitbull also had a feeling that Lopez provided his career with more opportunities. “She opened a lot of doors for someone such as myself, so thank you, Jennifer. She knows, I always tell her when I see her,” Pitbull added. Even though the pair mostly tried to keep things platonic, Pitbull still found himself distracted by the Hustlers fame’s looks.

Another reason why the hip hop mogul and J.Lo were not anything other than just friends is because Jennifer was taken at that time. Lopez was dating Alex Rodriguez, and the pair were eventually engaged to be married. When everyone talked about the duo walking down the aisle, Access Hollywood asked Pitbull if he would attend their wedding. To which he replied, “I might be at the bachelor’s party. You know, Jennifer would be like, ‘Hell, no. No Pitt coming to the bachelor’s party. Nah, this is not happening. Alex, you can’t be hanging out with Pitt like that.’”