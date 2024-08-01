Jennifer Lopez Got a 'Stab in the Heart' Present From Ben Affleck For Her Birthday

At this point, fans are less curious and more concerned about what is happening between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Lately, their relationship has succumbed to divorce speculations. Amid the reports of a rift, JLo celebrated her birthday without Affleck and dealt with a "cruel blow" by her husband. Here's what we know so far about the "stab in the heart" story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

The songstress turned 55 on 24, 2024, and posted happy photos of herself celebrating her big day with close ones on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed that the Gone Girl star wasn't present for his wife's big day. So, where was he? The actor finalized the deal for his new $20.5 million home in Pacific Palisades, dubbed as 'Bachelor Pad,' as per The Mirror. Meanwhile, JLo also sealed the deal for her four-bedroom New York City penthouse, selling it for a staggering amount of $23 million the same day. All this followed after the couple listed their shared Beverly Hills home mansion for sale for a whopping $68 million.

Since the couple hasn't been spotted together in months, everyone's wondering if the relationship is on the verge of death. However, when 'Bennifer' reunited in 2021, after calling off their engagement in 2004, it cemented people's belief in true love. The romance rekindled after nearly two decades and this time, it seemed like they had finally found their happily ever after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE WEDDING BLISS (@theweddingbliss)

But, did we speak too soon? Maybe because the couple had a rocky start to 2024. Several sources highlighted the major, most common difference that could be a defining factor in their breakup- their personalities. A music insider told PEOPLE, "She [JLo] likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day."

Their different outlooks on life and media, in particular, is a growing tension among them, as another source pointed out, "They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach." Another insider echoed that "even though Affleck admires" JLo's work ethic, he "struggles" with the constant attention and this "causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Amid the rumors of separation, Affleck's purchase of a new 'Bachelor Pad' has reportedly been a "stab in the heart" for Lopez. According to the outlet, the new home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, including breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, a den, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room, a guest house, and a variety of other facilities that comes with a multi-million dollar property.

Many reports suggest a separate home could mean closure for Lopez and their relationship as a source confirmed Radar Online, "Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult. JLo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart," citing, "she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."