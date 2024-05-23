Jennifer Lopez Firmly Denies Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors: 'You Should Know Better,' She Tells Reporter

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles as she deftly shut down a reporter's attempt to pry into rumors about her marriage to Ben Affleck. The singer and actress was in Mexico City on Wednesday promoting her upcoming Netflix film Atlas when an audience member boldly asked if the "rumors" about marital troubles with Affleck were true. With a polite smile, Lopez simply responded, "You know better than that" deflecting the personal question as she stayed focused on promoting her new movie.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The exchange was captured on video and shared by Spanish entertainment show El Gordo y la Flaca. In the clip, Lopez can be seen dismissing the divorce rumor inquiry with her brief retort before moving on. Her calm, professional handling of the inappropriate question drew praise from many fans in the comments. "She looks so hurt when asked that question. They should just leave her alone," one follower remarked. Lopez has been on a busy press tour for Atlas in recent weeks, attending premieres and events without Affleck by her side. This has fueled ongoing speculation that there is trouble in their nearly one-year marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ElGordoyLaFlaca (@elgordoylaflaca)

Photos of Affleck leaving a rental home separately from Lopez in Los Angeles last week added more fuel to the fire. He was also spotted sans wedding ring over the weekend, though Lopez has kept hers on. Sources have claimed Affleck has "come to his senses" and realized his marriage to Lopez is over. "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would," one insider alleged to Page Six. However, the couple has not directly addressed the split rumors themselves. In fact, just days after the separate housing photos emerged, they were spotted together attending a student production involving Affleck's daughter, as per Yahoo!

Now all eyes are on Lopez and Affleck again as doubts swirl about their current marital bliss. Despite the whispers, Affleck and Lopez presented a united front at that outing, which marked their first joint public appearance in over a month. Though it seemed to be a show of solidarity, onlookers noticed Affleck was still wearing his wedding ring while Lopez had hers on as well, as per US Weekly. The pair's relationship has been a media obsession since they reignited their infamous "Bennifer" romance in 2021 after first dating nearly 20 years earlier.

They got engaged for a second time in April 2022 before tying the knot in Las Vegas that July, followed by a bigger wedding celebration in Georgia a month later. Lopez had previously revealed the intense public scrutiny caused their initial relationship to "crumble" back in the early 2000s. Neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors outright. For her part, Lopez seemed intent on keeping the focus on her work during her Mexico City Atlas event this week, gracefully avoiding the divorce question.