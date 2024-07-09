Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Bike Ride in the Hamptons Amid Divorce Rumors With Ben Affleck

The recent gossip concerning Hollywood celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has attracted much attention from the public. Although the couple has not made any official statement about their relationship status, they have been seen apart, which has fueled rumors and speculations. More recently, the music icon was seen having a good time on a summer day at the Hamptons. Lopez, known for This Is Me...Now, was cycling with her friend and vocal coach Stevie Mackey during her visit to the coastal area of Long Island, New York, according to Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Emma McIntyre

Mackey posted a picture on Instagram featuring himself and Lopez seated on identical Linus bicycles against the backdrop of a scenic summer home. In the caption, he wrote, “Good times, good friends, good wheels." The photo showed Lopez in a brown sweater, flowing white linen pants, and white sneakers, noticeably wearing her wedding ring. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Affleck was also photographed wearing his wedding ring. Mackey also posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram Story. It read, “Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” Affleck was notably absent from Lopez's trip to Long Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie Mackey (@steviemackey)

Lopez and Affleck have recently been seen apart, frequently choosing not to wear their wedding rings. As reported by Us Weekly, a source revealed, “They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option." In May, another source said, “[Affleck] feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work." The stars of Gigli have maintained separate lifestyles in recent weeks, sparking increased speculation among fans.

Jennifer Lopez goes for bike ride in the Hamptons while Ben Affleck remains in LA: ‘You must keep moving’ pic.twitter.com/ySDznog0Tf — Emma Smith (@EmmaMith94) July 7, 2024

A source had earlier revealed, “They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them. Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself.… He’s been checked out…[they are on] two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.” Shortly after, it was reported by Glamour that Lopez had decided to cancel her upcoming world tour to prioritize spending more time with her family. This could be seen as a troubling indication for the couple.

In a personal statement to her fans, Lopez said, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much." Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, marking their reunion after their early 2000s relationship. Lopez has twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares parenting responsibilities for Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.