Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Favorite Reality TV Show That She Could Watch ‘For the Rest of Her Life'

Jennifer Lawrence has always been very vocal about her love for reality television. In a 2018 interview with Ellen Degeneres on The Ellen Show, Lawrence spoke about a few of the reality TV shows she adores the most. The list included The Real Housewives series, Vanderpump Rules, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, per Insider.

In one of the game segments named, 'Ellen's Burning Questions Jennifer's law edition', Degeneres asks the Hunger Games actress, "If you could watch only one reality show for the rest of your life, what would it be?" The host said she knew the answer so the actress prompted her to say it along with her. Degeneres said it was Real Housewives but the star revealed that it was Vanderpump Rules. She praised the reality show stars, saying, "They're killing it."

Also Read: When Robert DeNiro Made a Quick Exit from Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding: "You Don't Have to be Here"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

In 2017, Lawrence served as a substitute host on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October. Lawrence has been a huge fan of the Kardashian clan and it turned out to be a lucky day for her because one of the guests on the night was Kim Kardashian. In her introduction, Jennifer said, “I have been obsessed with our first guest and her family for over a decade, in a very, very healthy way,” adding, "She is the queen of reality TV, social media, and now, cosmetics, too, with her company, KKW Beauty. Please welcome Kim Kardashian West!”

Jennifer also mentioned in the interview that she had dinner with Kris Jenner only a few weeks earlier. Kim was shocked to see a video of Lawrence and Kris dancing together. "So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste," Kardashian reminisced as a video from their dinner was being played in the background. Lawrence revealed, "I remember getting naked in your mom's closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing."

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Once Thought She 'Couldn't Do Anything Right' and Took a Break From Acting

In a 2017 Hollywood Reporter cover story, Oprah Winfrey spoke with the actress and asked her which three persons, living or dead, she'd like to have dinner with. The Red Sparrow star said, "Scott Disick [from Keeping Up With the Kardashians], Luann [de Lesseps] from Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel." She added, "And I'm not proud of that, but that's what comes from my heart."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Also Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Said She Could 'Sense People's Death', Recalled Her Paranormal Experiences

Lawrence once revealed that she preferred to unwind in a "Kardashian tent" between takes during filming her thriller, Mother! since it was her "happy place," as she told Vogue. Regarding the movie, she stated, "I had to go to a darker place than I've ever been in my life. I didn't know if I'd be able to come out okay." She added, "It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs."

References:

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-features/jennifer-lawrence-interview-by-oprah-winfrey-1064576/

https://www.insider.com/jennifer-lawrence-facts-things-to-know-2019-8#lawrence-loves-reality-tv-and-is-a-fan-of-shows-like-real-housewives-and-vanderpump-rules-5

https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/02/jennifer-lawrence-cover-story

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Timotheé Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Dating Rumors: "Didn’t Get My Permission"

Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out on Kissing Liam Hemsworth After Eating 'Garlic and Tuna': "Get Over It"