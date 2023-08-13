Jennifer Lawrence Once Played Cupid For Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper, It Did Not Go Well

The end of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's six-year romance has dominated tabloid coverage of the singer's personal life for quite some time. Ten years ago, it seems like Swift's life was quite different, and the same can be said about Bradley Cooper. Cooper's chemistry with Jennifer Lawrence at the time was a major factor in his meteoric rise to fame. Nothing romantic ever happened between the two; in fact, rumors have it that Lawrence even attempted to set up Cooper with Taylor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: The Reason Why Jennifer Lawrence Almost Called Off Her Wedding to Cooke Maroney

The on-screen chemistry between Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence was fantastic. Since they were often placed in parts together, fans started to question whether there was more to their relationship than just acting. Cooper quickly dismissed the idea, saying that their connection was nothing like that. According to The Things, Cooper confessed, "It’s due to David O. Russell, that’s what’s happening, We did Silver Linings Playbook together. We got along great." He implied, "It just didn’t happen, It’s not the way we are together."

Cooper continued by saying he got in trouble for embellishing the true reason they would never date. He recalled, "I said that once on a red carpet just as a diffuse thing, and then it became a thing because the girl I was seeing [Suki Waterhouse, 23] was as young as she was." Lawrence supposedly played matchmaker between the two, but they never went on a date. Unfortunately, things did not proceed as expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

An insider with Radar Online claims that Bradley and Taylor were quite close to dating in 2013. Cooper apparently had other commitments at the moment and graciously refused the offer. The source added, "First of all, her reputation precedes her. Bradley is very wary of dating someone who is a bit of a serial dater like Taylor. He thinks she's far too young for him and wants to date someone his own age, not 16 years younger because he's ready for something serious. It was a little awkward for Bradley. Jennifer came to him and told him that Taylor was interested in getting together. He had to politely decline, knowing fully well that Jennifer and Taylor are friends. It was an ambitious move from Taylor, but she's going to have to fixate on someone else as Bradley's just not that into her."

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Admits to Lurking on Social Media but Doesn't Post: “I Watch, I Don’t Speak”

Cooper was approached about the allegation by Howard Stern two years later, and he quickly denied it, despite Stern's suggestion that they would produce fantastic-looking offspring. He said, "It's complete horse-s---. I never got a call. Nothing". He further added that he was planning to start a family, "I'm sorry my father won't be around to see his grandchildren, but he knows fatherhood was something I was looking forward to. That's my next big step in life."

Image Source: Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Barely Understands Her Own Movie, 'Mother': "It's All Metaphor"

Bradley's dreams came true when his daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, was born. The actor's life was profoundly altered by this incident. According to People, Bradley confessed, "Fatherhood is … everything changed. Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being. You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room… you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy. That's not spinning it, that's just the truth."

References:

https://www.thethings.com/bradley-cooper-turned-down-date-with-taylor-swift/

https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-tries-for-a-date-with-bradley-cooper-is-rejected-610199

https://people.com/parents/bradley-cooper-says-everything-changed-after-becoming-father/

More from Inquisitr

Here's What Jennifer Lawrence And Tom Holland 'Took' From Their Movie Sets

When Jennifer Lawrence “Immediately Got Rejected” for Kristen Stewart’ Bella Swan Role in 'Twilight'