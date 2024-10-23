Jennifer Garner 'Scouting Dream Wedding Dress' in Paris Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Drama: Report

The well-known actress Jennifer Garner, from 13 Going on 30 and Alias, is getting married in Paris soon. She has been dating John Miller for a while, and now they are going to tie the knot. The fact that all of this is taking place at the same time as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have filed for divorce has added to the intrigue. Garner, 52, has been spotted in the City of Love, apparently on a mission far more exciting than just attending fashion shows.

𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫, 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬

Jennifer Garner is reportedly planning a grand wedding in Paris with John Miller after taking trips to Europe to explore her options and shop for gowns. The actress's focus on herself after spending years prioritizing Ben… pic.twitter.com/UnqatPJ8ew — PopBuzzRecap (@PopBuzzRecap) October 21, 2024

An insider revealed to InTouch, "Jennifer is finally putting the focus back on herself and everyone is happy to see it. She'll never be a diva, but she deserves to be the center of attention after putting Ben first for so long and this shopping trip in Paris was the perfect reward." The actress's recent trip to Paris for a DIOR show wasn't just about haute couture. Sources claim she was "seriously scouting for her dream wedding dress and exploring various wedding venues" during her visit. It seems Garner is trading in the idea of a low-key celebration for something more lavish and romantic.

Jennifer Garner arrives at GMA on October 06, 2023 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham)

"Jen and John have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realize," the source disclosed. "Paris is one of their favorite escapes and they've decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do." This decision marks a significant departure from Garner's previous wedding to Affleck in 2005, which was an intimate beach elopement attended only by her Alias co-star Victor Garber.

Brut saw Jisoo and Jennifer Garner attending the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/DrwWh8rznI — Brut America (@brutamerica) September 24, 2024

This time, it appears Garner is ready for a more elaborate affair, with Miller fully supporting her vision. "He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did, so he's totally encouraging her to go all out," an insider shared. "He's got plenty of money and wants to totally spoil her."

Since they started dating in 2018, Garner and Miller's relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs. 2020 saw a temporary split, but they were back together in a matter of months, as per Elle. Garner has been seen rocking a diamond ring, even though they haven’t officially said anything about being engaged. People are seriously thinking that a wedding might be on the horizon.

According to reports, Garner, who is the parent of three children with Affleck, also provided support to him when his marriage to Lopez broke down. In fact, things were somewhat strained between Garner and Miller since Affleck was going to his ex-wife for support and guidance at that time. However, it seems like Garner is now ready to prioritize her own needs. Garner and Affleck continue to co-parent peacefully while she arranges her wedding in Paris. Recently, the ex-couples were seen out together at an event in Brentwood, California, together with Fin Affleck, their middle child.