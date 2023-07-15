Jennifer Aniston Explains to Reese Witherspoon Why She No Longer Needs to Struggle for Things

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jennifer Aniston confessed to Reese Witherspoon that she no more fights for things and is in a happy state in her 40s. Witherspoon and Aniston, both acclaimed actresses, have captivated audiences for decades with their acting mettle. Witherspoon rose to fame with memorable roles in iconic films such as Cruel Intentions, Election, and Pleasantville, while Aniston achieved tremendous success through her role as Rachel Green in the hit series Friends. Despite their long-standing careers, the duo's definition of success has evolved as they entered their 40s.

This was a topic they recently discussed with the magazine ahead of the Season 3 premiere of The Morning Show, of which both are executive producers. Aniston, now thriving at 54, shared how reaching her 40s brought about a mindset change. She emphasized, "There’s something about getting into your 40s where you just go, ‘I don’t have to fight this anymore. I don’t care.’ Fighting for your narrative? You are your narrative, so just trust in that." This shift in perspective has allowed Aniston to accept that there will always be critics and to embrace authenticity in the face of criticism.

Similarly, Witherspoon found liberation from the opinions of others during her 40s. She acknowledged, "I think you start to realize there’s a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people’s opinions of you is a waste of your precious time."

The Legally Blonde actor who also spoke to Harper's Bazaar added, "It’s a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people’s opinions. I mean, they’re always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it’s a great feeling." While age undoubtedly plays a role in their increased self-confidence, credit has to be given to their endeavors on the job front. Aniston and Witherspoon have taken charge of their careers by stepping into production roles. Through her production company, Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon has created opportunities for women in the industry, offering more nuanced roles and supporting stories written by women, notes Cinema Blend.

The Morning Show, which they both executive produce, exemplifies this commitment. The show tackles real-world issues such as COVID, the #MeToo movement, workplace relationships, and racism. The Apple TV+ show has resonated with audiences by facilitating nuanced conversations about these topics. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third season which is set to premiere on September 13.

As two established names in Hollywood, Aniston, and Witherspoon continue to carve their niche in the entertainment industry. Their confession about their journey through their 40s has allowed women across various walks of life to find a sense of liberation, authenticity, and a renewed focus on what truly matters. Their contributions as producers and their dedication to presenting diverse narratives have created a lasting impact, inspiring a new generation of storytellers.

