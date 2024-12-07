When Jennifer Aniston Looked Like She Was 'Stabbed in the Heart' While Discussing Brangelina Rumors

Breakups are painful and even more so when the one you loved moved on with somebody else, just like Brad Pitt did with Angelina Jolie after divorcing Jennifer Aniston. In an old 2006 interview with Vanity Fair, the Friends alum opened up about her lingering feelings for Pitt, real and raw, as reported by Her. Clips of the same resurfaced online, garnering immense attention. At the time, they were the 'it' couple of Hollywood. So when they announced their separation, fans were as distraught as Aniston.

Brangelina rumors dominated headlines and it was obvious that Aniston had heard of/read the same. This prompted her to speak up regarding her heartbreak. Writer Leslie Bennetts claimed that as soon as Aniston opened the door of her Malibu home, she greeted the host and burst into tears. Bennetts revealed, "She's been holed up in lately. She gives me a radiant smile and an effusive hello." Aniston reportedly stressed to Bennetts, "I haven't been feeling emotional lately, really, I haven't."

The reporter noted that the Just Go With It star unknowingly mirrored her Rachel Green character from Friends at that moment, as she fluttered her hands in distress. Additionally, the interviewer shared that when she asked Aniston about Brangelina expecting their first baby already, the former looked like someone had "stabbed her in the heart."

Just two months after their divorce, rumors of Brangelina expecting a child ran wild. This wasn't an easy pill to swallow for Aniston as she had struggled to conceive. Aniston said, "I would be a robot if I said I didn't feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment. I just don't know what happened." She added, "There's a lot I don't understand, a lot I don't know, and probably never will know, really." The 54-year-old admitted whatever happened was barbaric. "I have to think there's some reason I have called this into my life; I have to believe that - otherwise, it's just cruel," Aniston continued. Although both Jolie and Pitt denied any romantic involvement while he was still married to Aniston, reports suggested a possible 'infidelity' on Pitt's part.

Aniston, a loving wife, admitted that she would rather believe her husband than the media. When the journalist asked about Pitt's faithfulness, Aniston said, "I choose to believe my husband. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him." Despite the heartbreak, she confessed, "I love Brad. I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life." She also praised, "He's a fantastic man. I don't regret any of it, and I'm not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot— about healing and about fun."

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.