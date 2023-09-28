54-year-old Jennifer Aniston has starred in all sorts of critically acclaimed TV programs and movies, and while the Murder Mystery actress has done just about everything, there's one thing she hasn't done: become a mother. Due to this, unfortunately, she has been subjected to a lot of inquiry regarding her fertility struggles, and she has always responded with poise and dignity.

In 2014, Aniston was married to Justin Theroux at the time, and People asked her the same question: whether or not the couple would have children. The FRIENDS actress, who was 45 at the time, said, "It’s not something that’s in our everyday life, quite honestly. It’s more questions that arise in a red carpet line or in an interview. I just find it to be energy that is unnecessary and not really fair for those who may or may not [have children]. Who knows what the reason is, why people aren’t having kids. There are a lot of reasons that could be, and maybe it’s something that no one wants to discuss. It’s everyone’s personal prerogative, that’s all."

Later on the Today show, she categorically denied the idea that children are necessary in order to be fulfilled personally. She said, "I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done, and if they’re not checked, then I’ve failed some part of my feminism, or my being a woman, or my worth, or my value as a woman. I’ve birthed a lot of things, and I feel like I’ve mothered many things. And I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people."

After splitting up with Brad Pitt, Aniston strongly disputed that the reason for the breakup was her inability or unwillingness to have children and that she was prioritizing her career above family. "A man divorcing would never be accused of choosing career over children. That really pisses me off," she told Vanity Fair in 2005. Aniston further added, "I’ve never in my life said I didn’t want to have children. I did and I do and I will! Why would I want to limit myself? I’ve always wanted to have children, and I would never give up that experience for a career. I want to have it all."

Jennifer talked about the entire ordeal again in a December 2014 interview with Allure. She said, "I don't like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women—that you've failed yourself as a female because you haven't procreated. I don't think it's fair. You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn't mean you aren't mothering—dogs, friends, friends' children." While pointing towards the accusations she faces, Jen continued, "This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself; that I don't want to be a mother, and how selfish that is."

In a more recent interview with the same outlet in 2022, she confessed to having tried IVF previously. She admitted, "All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

