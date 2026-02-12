Jennifer Aniston often shares snippets of her life updates in wholesome posts or reels on Instagram. However, she has always been private when it comes to matters of the heart.

Hence, Aniston’s decision to soft-launch her relationship with Jim Curtis left the internet surprised. Netizens have continued to rave about the two since then.

But with almost no pictures other than the post she shared for his birthday, fans have been awaiting new moments from the couple. And it looks like they successfully manifested it via Curtis.

Aniston’s boyfriend shared a rare PDA snapshot of his gorgeous girlfriend in honor of her birthday on February 11, 2026. The actress just turned 57 years old, and Curtis gave fans a glimpse into their romance, which has been brewing for nearly a year since November 2025.

He shared the post with a simple caption that read, “HBD my…” with a red heart emoji. Curtis also shared two pictures, which unsurprisingly took the internet by storm.

In the first picture, the couple appears to be aboard a yacht, surrounded by beautiful azure water in the background. They were seemingly caught laughing in the candid moment, enjoying each other’s company.

The Friends star wore a sleeveless ruffled black dress and adorned her hand with a few bracelets to match the vibe. Her boyfriend, Curtis, kept it classy with a white linen shirt and grey pants.

In the picture, Curtis attempted to steady Aniston, who was doubled over laughing, all the while having a bright smile himself. However, it was the second picture that had hopeless romantics going gaga over the pair!

Curtis shared a monochromatic black-and-white picture of the couple sharing a sweet kiss as they happily gazed into each other’s eyes. They held each other close as they savored the moment, crazy in love with each other.

Naturally, the post pretty much broke Instagram. Netizens bombarded the comment section of Curtis’ post, expressing their genuine love, support, and excitement for the couple.

A first user commented on the couple’s romance, saying, “This kind of laughter and joy is what real love looks like.” Another said, “I was waiting for this post!! And I’m so happy to see these pics; I’m dead with the 2nd.”

A third one mentioned, “OMG GUYS! You’re gonna break the Instagram.” A fan account of Aniston’s commented, “I knew that at some point we’d get a photo of the kiss.”

A fourth one gushed, “I think the entire world is happy for you two!! It definitely gives me hope.” A fifth one claimed, “You both are the best couple forever!” Similarly, the comment section was filled with fans gushing about their rare PDA and wishing Aniston a very happy birthday.

Aniston has not yet responded to her boyfriend’s adorable post in the comment section, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t seen it. The reason her PDA moment is so rare is that for her boyfriend’s birthday, Aniston shared a similar monochromatic picture. In the picture, the two merely held hands and stood next to each other.

With their romance heating up, could there possibly be wedding bells in the future? Well, we never know! So far, the couple appears to be going strong and are happily in love with each other.