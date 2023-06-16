Jennifer Aniston 'Believes She'll Soon Find the Right Person' Despite Two Heartbreaks

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly optimistic about finding the right partner in the coming years despite some of the most heart-breaking relationships in the past. As per a source close to Aniston, she firmly believes that she will cross paths with the right person someday. The insider shared this sentiment with Us Weekly, saying, "In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person."

However, the source emphasized that the 54-year-old actress is not placing excessive pressure on herself, stating that she is "fine on her own." "She's happy, healthy, and fulfilled by her career, family, and friends. [She's] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally," the source added.

Aniston's romantic journey has been closely scrutinized by the media, especially her high-profile marriage to actor Brad Pitt, which lasted from July 2000 to October 2005. Their relationship ended amid rumors of Pitt's involvement with his co-star Angelina Jolie on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Pitt and Jolie later married and had children before filing for divorce in September 2016.

After her divorce from Pitt, Aniston was reported to be involved with actor Vince Vaughn and musician John Mayer before finding love with her longtime friend Justin Theroux. They rekindled their connection while working together on the film "Wanderlust" in 2011 and began dating shortly after. Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015. However, they announced their separation less than three years later in February 2018. The two remain good friends to this day.

In an interview with Allure in December 2022, Aniston shared her years-long struggle with trying to conceive. During this period, she underwent in-vitro fertilization treatments and tried various methods. "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," she recalled. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," Aniston said.

Every year since 2001, Aniston has marked her presence in the prestigious Forbes list of the highest-paid actors. In 2018, Aniston became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. The star was the entertainment industry's top celebrity face in October 2007, as per Forbes. In addition to being listed among the most beautiful women in the world in a number of entertainment magazines, the actor is well known for her roles in films like "The Good Girl" and "The Iron Giant."

The "Friends" star is focused on a fulfilling life. Aniston believes in happiness and contentment irrespective of one's relationship status, and that has also led to recognition and growth in her personal and professional life. The actor remains an inspiration to many and proves that true happiness can be found through personal growth, a strong self-image, and a fulfilling career.

