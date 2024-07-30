Jennifer Aniston Appears Enraged After Getting Drenched in Oil on 'The Morning Show' Set

Jennifer Aniston, renowned for her role in Friends, was recently spotted in New York City filming a dramatic scene for the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Aniston, portraying fictional TV anchor Alex Levy, appeared convincingly shocked and furious when a climate change protester, as part of the scene, threw a bucket of fake oil over her, as per the New York Post.

And... action! 🎬️ #JenniferAniston was seen getting doused with oil while filming the latest season of #TheMorningShow in New York City. pic.twitter.com/CLmJpQ6869 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 29, 2024

Upon arriving on set in a pristine white blouse and khaki pants, Aniston was quickly drenched in the black tar-like substance, which dripped down her arms and soaked into her clothes. Despite her apparent displeasure, she continued to film the chaotic scene, holding up her phone—which miraculously escaped the splattering—as background actors portraying police officers swarmed the crowd to control the riot. Once the director yelled 'cut', Aniston's mood lightened, and she was seen joking around with the cast and crew, showing her professionalism and ability to maintain a light-hearted atmosphere on set despite the messy situation according to the Daily Mail.

The Morning Show has been nominated for the Emmys in various categories, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The series, which became popular for building its story around many real-life events, such as COVID, has garnered a massive fan following despite its sometimes eccentric plot twists, which include sending Witherspoon's character into space.

However, Aniston and Witherspoon share a long-standing friendship and professional partnership, having been in each other's lives for over 20 years. "We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything," Aniston told Variety in 2023, highlighting their close bond and collaborative spirit.

In the same interview, Aniston also spoke about her decision to forgo an intimacy coordinator while filming a steamy sex scene with co-star Jon Hamm for the show. "Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, “You OK?” It was also very choreographed... They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, “What does that mean?” They said, “Where someone asks you if you’re OK,” and I’m like, “Please, this is awkward enough!” We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out," said Aniston.

The fourth season of The Morning Show seems like it will bring more of the intense drama and unexpected twists that fans have come to love. As the show continues to explore complex themes and deliver captivating storylines, Aniston's dedication and talent remain a central part of its success. The premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced, but anticipation is already building among fans eager to see what unfolds next for Alex Levy and her colleagues.