Jenelle Evans has found herself at the center of controversy again, facing criticism for standing by her husband, David Eason, amidst child abuse allegations involving her oldest son, Jace. The Teen Mom star took to social media to defend her choices, particularly after posting a series of romantic photos with Eason in the wake of this scandal.

If you really want to crunch the numbers, I been wit my huzbin more hours than Heeey Bud so technically David is more my family than Jace. The octopus near my snatch is more my son than he is. https://t.co/9sjNlNHcd3 — Not Jenelle Evans (@HaveAHeartx3) November 13, 2023

In a video circulating on social media, Evans responded to the backlash, questioning the notion that she would prioritize her husband over her children. She emphasized, "I choose men over my children? Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other. Why do I have to choose?," as per OK! Magazine. According to her, the posted pictures were from a photo shoot done three months prior to the incidents that led to the accusations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

One key aspect of Evans' defense is her acknowledgment of the support she continues to receive from Eason during challenging times, particularly because of her battle with depression. Despite the serious allegations against him, she commended Eason for helping her navigate emotional struggles. This sentiment, however, contrasts sharply with the legal troubles he faces, including a misdemeanor child abuse charge stemming from an incident in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

The charges against Eason arose after Jace, Evans' 14-year-old son, ran away from home for the third time and was later hospitalized. Court documents revealed marks on Jace's right arm and both sides of his neck, allegedly caused by Eason. In response, Evans accused the police of conducting a biased investigation, claiming they didn't interview parents or gather sufficient information.

So Jenelle Evans son Jace is back living with his grandma but what about the other kids? How bad must Maryssa’s mother be if the courts felt that giving sole custody to David Eason was the best option for that child? — Nosferatu (@Natalie18842130) November 12, 2023

While expressing her frustration with the system, Evans boldly declared her readiness to go to court, asserting that she has been waiting for her day to present the truth. Either way, suffice it to say that tensions will escalate as the legal battle unfolds, with Evans and Eason already married since 2017 and sharing a 7-year-old daughter, Ensley, along with children from their previous relationships.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

It's also worth noting that the situation has become more complex as accusations and counter-accusations emerge. Evans seemingly shifts the blame to Jace, suggesting he has mental health issues, as per The Sun. She defended her stance, stating, "Accountability for what? That my son has mental health issues? Like, that’s something out of my control, and we’re doing the best we can to help him."

You know what also upsets me about the Jenelle Evans thing is women like Jenelle will choose the man, in this case David 🤢) 10/10 times over the well being of their children, instead of actually looking at their actions it’ll be every one else’s fault — my mental 🎃 (@pettyprxncesss) October 3, 2023

As the legal proceedings continue, Jace has been removed from Evans' care, and CPS currently has custody of him, although he lives with his grandmother now, reported TMZ. The investigation also involves interviews with other children in the family. Notably, a judge ruled in October that Evans could not initiate contact with Jace, and Eason was banned from any interaction with his stepson.

Ain’t this some shit 😒

Not a care in the world that her husband assaulted her son (children). As long as she can pretend they’re in love & happy. Image over everything.

🖕#JenelleEason #JenelleEvans pic.twitter.com/e2UzZleHPy — SniperFromtheSide (@sniperftside) November 10, 2023

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Eason has not publicly addressed any of them. The court documents outline the charges against him, citing that he 'unlawfully and willingly' inflicted physical injury on Jace, causing marks on the child's arm and neck. The alleged incident occurred on September 28, with the summons issued on October 24. As the legal drama unfolds, it remains to be seen how Evans and Eason will navigate the child abuse investigation and the impact it may have on their family dynamic.

