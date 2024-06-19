Jen Psaki Praises Biden’s Handling of Hunter’s Conviction, Says it Shows “Character as a Human Being”

Jen Psaki on her MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki, recently praised Joe Biden for being a devoted father. Psaki, who previously served as Biden's Press Secretary at the White House, claimed he cares deeply for his son, Hunter Biden.

She revealed how Joe always answers calls from his grandkids. "Joe Biden is a person who answers his phone every time any of his grandchildren call...any time. It doesn’t matter what’s going on. He does the things your grandparents do when they pretend you drop money on the floor just so you have $20 in your pocket. And they say, did you drop something?”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool

Psaki added, that he "is deeply in love with his wife. I mean deeply his family, with all the pain and anguish that surrounded it...[family] is his heart."

She argued that it was 'hard' for Joe to commit to not pardoning his convicted son. Hunter was found guilty earlier this month on charges of gun felonies— for lying about his drug use when he bought a handgun in 2018. He faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines. However, the exact sentence has not yet been set. Joe could pardon him and make those charges go away, but he has decided against it.

.@jrpsaki: "Joe Biden's character is what drove him to make clear that the law applies to everyone. The justice system that convicted his only surviving son is the same justice system he has vowed to protect. If that doesn't tell you who Joe Biden is, I don't know what does." pic.twitter.com/3cQyotDb3d — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 16, 2024

In a monologue on her show, Psaki noted that Joe's refusal to pardon his son goes to show his “character as a human being [more] than almost anything else.” She explained that he refused to pardon Hunter because he believes the law applies equally to everyone.

"The justice system that convicted his only surviving son is the same justice system he's vowed to protect," Psaki reasoned. That would go against everything he stands for as president, as per Mediaite. In light of the same, on Father’s Day, Clay Travis criticized POTUS on Fox News, calling him a ‘bad dad’ for not pardoning Hunter. Travis argued that most parents would pardon or commute their child’s sentence.

Hunter's felony conviction was a huge emotional blow for Joe and the whole Biden tribe. It came only a few weeks after former President Donald Trump was found guilty in New York for 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments made ahead of the 2016 election. The two convictions mark an unprecedented dark time in American history.

Jill Biden after Hunter's verdict, declared, "Joe and I both respect the judicial system, and that’s the bottom line." The first lady shot against the idea that Hunter's conviction would have an impact on the president's performance. "Oh no," she said, emphasizing, "He is a strong man, and he is a resilient man, and he is going to do a great job," as per NBC News.