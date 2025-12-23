Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about s– trafficking.

The Jeffrey Epstein files wreaked havoc in the global media outlets. Why? We saw reports of a bunch of unreleased files, which were reportedly sensitive documents and information about high-profile people, including political figures like former President Bill Clinton, current President Donald Trump and many others.

After months of scrutiny, the U.S. Department of Justice has released 11,000 files related to Jeffrey Epstein, adding to several document dumps made over the weekend.

More pictures of Jeffrey Epstein released. US oligarchs are all in there. All the clients from the list are all FREE. Let me repeat > FREE. pic.twitter.com/D8RlIB32gT — Angelo Giuliano 🇨🇭🇮🇹🔻🔻🔻 (@angeloinchina) December 12, 2025

This latest release contains about 10 GB of data. Even though the DoJ later deleted some of these files, they showcased horrifying and creepy images of girls and young women, text messages, well-known businessmen and leaders, etc.

Some names and faces were blurred and blacked out to protect their identities. Congress ordered the full release of Epstein-related DOJ files in November under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the DOJ to make all Epstein-related files public last week. These files are still under review as they mark the eighth release since December 20, 2025.

🧵🪡 #EpsteinFiles

This is a thread of ALL of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein released by the @OversightDems on 12-18-25. pic.twitter.com/vPz5L04ijx — 📰Poli-Tical 📲Twitzerland.net🚨 (@TwitzerlandNet) December 19, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy s– offender who was accused by several underage girls of abuse in his Florida and Manhattan mansion between 2002 and 2005. It was part of an entire trafficking network that included survivors like the late Virginia Giuffre.

She tried her best to raise her voice against the alleged abuser in her memoir titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice”, which was released on October 21, 2025.

Though Virginia died at 41, her story serves as primary evidence in the case, as well as a warning to every naive teenager in the world to be aware of manipulative and suspicious criminals hiding behind a mask.

Epstein’s controversial plea deal in 2008 let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time; however, under unknown circumstances, he was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan in August 2019.

According to The New York Post, the short, grainy clip was computer-generated and carried a timestamp from the morning of August 10, 2019—the day Epstein was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The scene seemed to resemble Epstein’s jail cell, leading many online to believe the long-missing footage of his final moments had finally surfaced. Even though the resemblance was uncanny, the clip was later confirmed to be a video that originated from a hoax that had circulated online for years and was previously flagged.

DOJ releases shocking fake video of Jeffrey Epstein suicide as part of file dump https://t.co/8Og5CxoJa2 pic.twitter.com/PNZpRjpuu0 — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2025

The Trump administration also dismissed the clip as “bogus” as it was removed from the DoJ website. Despite repeated claims that the cameras “malfunctioned” the day Epstein died and no evidence of “foul play,” the rumors did not simmer.

Earlier file releases also fueled speculation when a surveillance clip from outside Epstein’s cell block showed a brief gap in footage. The DOJ later explained that the missing minute was caused by the jail’s camera system resetting and released additional footage to address concerns.

According to the BBC, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons had ruled out the disgraced financier’s death as an “apparent suicide.” Still, an investigation was relaunched. Two prison guards were suspended due to a lot of “irregularities” within the MCC. These include the mandatory 30-minute checks for the cell Jeffrey Epstein was in.

The New York Times reported that guards who were on duty had allegedly fallen asleep when Epstein died. So far, there has been no evidence supporting the conspiracy theories, which were renewed after the recent documents were released.