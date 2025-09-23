Jeffrey Epstein’s Creepy Chessboard Resurfaces — Custom Chess Set Shows Him as King Surrounded by Queens

Whatever the world knows about Jeffrey Epstein, there is nothing good about it. A disgraced financier who was accused of child abuse and sex trafficking, Epstein has always been in the news for the wrong reasons in the last few years.

However, much more is still unknown about the man, and yet another disturbing revelation has emerged.

TMZ has reported that the late financier commissioned a fully customized chess set in 2016. In this set, he is depicted as the king, and nine women are depicted as queens.

This bizarre revelation just adds to another disturbing layer to how Epstein viewed women. His whole racket was like a chess game, where he had been manipulating women and had a history of power dynamics and exploitation.

This revelation has once again reignited public outrage over his life, and demands for the files to be released have begun again.

It was reported that Epstein visited a New York Photo studio with nine young women. These women, apparently in their 20s, were photographed to be converted into 3D prints and to be part of the creepy chess board.

Jeffrey Epstein made himself the king on his own chessboard, lording over his queens — literally! See more: https://t.co/8Iv3eUu7d2 pic.twitter.com/S4VBe99XG1 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 20, 2025

For this, women posed in black and white outfits. Their images were then turned into sculpted chess pieces — rooks, bishops, knights, and queens.

Epstein apparently posed for the two king pieces and wore black and white robes and a crown. The final chess set had 36 pieces and cost around $5000.

TMZ has also released the pictures taken by the studio of Epstein in his white and black outfits. This was a perfect metaphor for how he viewed himself in his life.

The revelation has sparked renewed outrage online. Critics have once again pointed out how Epstein was an extreme narcissist who assumed the central character of the game and considered women merely as the pieces to be moved around.

21/28 A card that reads “I wanted to get you what you want so here it is” and shows a pair of doodled breasts. The image attached shows Epstein another man and then a girl with her face redacted. pic.twitter.com/aTUgrWmemR — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 9, 2025

Epstein had been accused of sex trafficking by multiple young women. All the records and statements show that he had always viewed women as objects of pleasure and traded them among friends. Even the birthday book released by the Wall Street Journal, where his friends and peers, including President Donald Trump, have allegedly left wishes for him, mentions young women in the context of commodities.

The custom chess is a perfect example of a power imbalance that was the centre of all his relationships.

TMZ has also reported that the photo studio employees who worked with him on this project claim that they did not recognise Epstein at first. However, they eventually became suspicious and looked him up.

Lol Epstein had his girls pose for a custom chessboard complete with himself being the King of course : https://t.co/GWtyGQzbef pic.twitter.com/7BcMjJZToi — Orwell Huxley’s Ghost (@Tinkeringhalo2) September 21, 2025

However, by that time, Epstein had already been arrested and had served 13 months in a work release program. Epstein was sentenced to this program after he pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. This sentencing was very controversial, as it was worse than just a slap on the wrist.

This strange project reinforces the narrative that Epstein saw himself as the king of the board who commanded his army of women and moved them as he wished.