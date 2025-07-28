Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Claims ‘Someone Was Planted to Kill Him’ —Blames Government for Dirty Client List Cover-Up

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother believes his death was not caused by suicide. The s-x offender’s brother has come forward to claim that the government of America was behind the billionaire’s death. Here’s everything you need to know about the new bombshell claim.

Jeffrey Epstein was pronounced dead on 10 August 2019. Official reports revealed that the billionaire had hanged himself in his jail cell on the day. Numerous conspiracy theories have emerged in the 6 years after the billionaire’s death.

The most prominent conspiracy theory claims that the s-x offender did not die of suicide at all. Netizens have endlessly speculated if the billionaire was killed instead to cover up any trails related to high-profile individuals related to his crimes.

Jeffrey’s brother, Mark Epstein, has now spoken up while siding with the widespread theory. The Department of Justice previously released the footage of the area outside the billionaire’s cell, which showed that nobody had entered his cell at the time of his death.

“The video shows the door to the jail – but it doesn’t show the door to his cell,” Mark said while talking about his brother’s death. He went on to add that the DOJ report that ruled the billionaire’s death as a “suicide” was “bu**s**it.”

Mark Epstein is Jeffrey Epstein’s brother. He doesn’t believe his brother killed himself. He wasn’t satisfied when AG Barr dismissed the possibility of murder. What he thought was

”this is either a cover-up or he’s the dumbest fuck on the

“They really think that if we weren’t going to figure this out… just throw this out there,” he noted in an Instagram post. He went to point out how the only proof of his brother’s death is a one-minute video. “Here comes another crap-tastic drip series,” Mark alleged.

A RadarOnline report claims that there is a “shocking one-minute span showing an object hanging behind bars.” The report also notes how both the guards who were supposed to be on duty at the time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center were nowhere to be found. The footage shows that the billionaire’s death took place at 6.30 am, but the jail logs report it to have happened at 7:06 a.m.

Mark also alleges that his brother was killed because he possessed the knowledge of the other s-x traffickers involved in the same crimes as him. The billionaire’s brother believes that his death is being covered up to protect powerful individuals.

I’ve covered Jeffrey Epstein for years. Here are 7 things that make no sense about the DOJ’s “Epstein files” memo:🧵 1. The letter says the DOJ and FBI determined it won’t release any files. Why? There’s no explanation. I’ve asked the DOJ press office and they won’t respond. pic.twitter.com/Vl9C7mR4O5 — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) July 8, 2025

The speculation around Epstein’s death has heightened after the DOJ and FBI released a memo concluding the sex offender’s death as suicide. The memo also claimed that the long-awaited “Epstein client list” did not exist. The memo added how “unverifiable documentation that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals” was found.

After the memo was released, a congressional subcommittee demanded that the DOJ and FBI release all records of the billionaire’s incarceration.