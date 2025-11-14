Jeffrey Epstein Coached Steve Bannon on Media Campaign for Trump

Jeffrey Epstein’s influence reached deeper into Trump’s circle than many realized, and the newly released text messages illustrate this clearly. The messages show that the convicted sex offender was advising Steve Bannon in real time, guiding him during a weeklong media push to defend Donald Trump and promote Bannon’s own projects in August 2018.

The texts, released by the House oversight committee, cover nearly six days and feel like a mix of a casual strategy session, image consulting, and late-night chatter. One part of the exchange comes from an iMessage account connected to Epstein’s email. The other sender’s name is hidden, but mentions of Fox News appearances, Bannon’s 2017 departure from the White House, and work on the ‘Trump @War’ documentary reveal his identity, according to The Guardian.

The conversation starts with Epstein giving immediate feedback on one of Bannon’s TV interviews. As soon as the segment ended, Epstein asked, “How did it go?” He noted he had left early to make sure he could watch it live. Bannon replied that the network aired the segment for a full hour instead of the planned thirty minutes. Epstein quickly responded with an encouraging “atta boy,” setting a playful tone for the exchange.

The two quickly fell into joking and banter as Epstein told Bannon he looked so polished next to the host that he briefly thought he had “turned on the figure skating channel.” Bannon teased back with a “come hither” remark. Epstein went further, saying it was “better than the usual ‘come Hitler’ look.” Bannon simply replied, “Ouch.”

Before long, Epstein began offering more specific critiques. He praised the last part of the appearance as “more the real you” and encouraged Bannon to review the playback. He provided detailed notes on staging, discussing camera angles, lighting that seemed “hot” on Bannon, and chairs he thought were too confining.

Can anyone tell me why Jeffrey Epstein was writing lists for @Bannons_WarRoom Steve Bannon as recently as 2019??? (note the subject line) These emails are a gold mine of lord knows what. pic.twitter.com/tqKpnf3TAA — Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) November 13, 2025

Epstein drafted arguments to help Bannon defend Trump’s tax cuts, insisting that claims about benefits mostly going to the rich were “misleading by miles.” He explained that corporate tax breaks are often misunderstood and noted how wage increases usually follow business growth, providing Bannon with a polished, almost academic response to use.

Epstein also talked about his own issues as he complained about a man he said had been harassing him after serving a long prison sentence, claiming the individual was sending letters to federal agencies. He identified him as Steven Hoffenberg, the disgraced financier linked to a massive Ponzi scheme.

The texts also show Epstein updating Bannon on conservative power players. He mentioned that Peter Thiel was coming to town and noted that Anthony Scaramucci, who was still in contact with Ivanka Trump, wanted to reconnect with Bannon, a request Epstein found “odd.”

When reports emerged that National Enquirer publisher David Pecker had been granted immunity in the Michael Cohen investigation, Epstein texted, “Pecker immunity one more drop.” Bannon replied, “Huge event huge,” and added, “More women payoffs coming.”

Throughout the messages, both men stressed the need for secrecy. Epstein suggested they meet “under the cover of darkness,” recommending his East 66th Street apartment in Manhattan and mentioning a back entrance that could keep Bannon away from cameras. He assured Bannon that someone could escort him inside. Bannon eventually agreed, saying he would arrive after 4:30.

For years, Bannon has tried to distance himself from Epstein, claiming he wanted a special investigator to look into “all” the Epstein documents once his name appeared online. These messages complicate that story and they show Epstein not as a bystander but as someone actively shaping how one of the most influential voices in Trump’s movement portrayed himself to the public.