Jeff Bezos Makes Bold Prediction About AI Dominance at 2025 Italian Tech Week

Billionaire business magnate Jeff Bezos is one of a kind. His intellect, public presence, and words of wisdom have made him the third-wealthiest man in the world. According to Forbes, as of May 2025, Bezos’s estimated net worth exceeded $220 billion. He recently spoke at Italian Tech Week 2025, sharing an optimistic vision that includes life in space and an end to daily commutes.

Among his predictions: by 2045, robots will commute to work for us, while millions of people may already be living and thriving beyond Earth within the next few decades. The Amazon founder said that while artificial intelligence would contribute to layoffs in specific sectors and change the face of job culture, the potential it holds will be insane.

Bezos also suggested that, in time, AI could help tackle major environmental issues such as pollution and power shortages. However, critics argue that these benefits still don’t offset the enormous environmental costs of powering countless AI applications globally.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made a rare public appearance at Italian Tech Week in Turin on Friday and used the opportunity to predict that millions of

The debate around artificial intelligence is a complex and grey area. Some fear AI could overtake humanity and completely transform education, jobs, and daily life. Others argue that human creativity and authenticity can never be replaced.

Instead, those individuals who do not adapt to AI and polish their skills to accommodate it would be the real losers. ( in fields like design, media, publishing, coding).

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has predicted that within a decade, college graduates will be working on highly innovative projects. Meanwhile, the world’s number one richest man, Elon Musk, has even more ambitious plans. Alongside building Tesla, SpaceX and being a major investor and tycoon, he wishes to inhabit Mars by 2028.

FORMER $AMZN CEO JEFF BEZOS CALLS AI AN "INDUSTRIAL BUBBLE" He argues that's how real breakthroughs get funded and believes AI will still reshape every industry and reward society in the long run.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates has said humanity should focus on fixing problems here on Earth before setting its sights on the cosmos. “Space? We have a lot to do here on Earth,” Gates told James Corden. While Jeff Bezos predicts that artificial intelligence will eventually take over the globe, Bill Gates views the whole debate slightly differently.

He believes AI will create a future where people might only need to work a few days a week. He’s also voiced concern about how technological advances could reshape society, particularly if the benefits remain concentrated among the upper and super wealthy sections of society.

On the political front, Pete Buttigieg is one of the few public figures advocating for policies to ensure AI’s benefits are shared broadly. “Why shouldn’t we all get a share?” Buttigieg asked. “We have to design tax policies that ensure this technology benefits everyone, not just a handful of billionaires.”

Yet, Jeff Bezos remained confident about his predictions and said, “I don’t see how anybody can be discouraged who is alive right now.” For the unversed, the Italian Tech Week 2025 is a famous conference in Europe where startups, investors, top tech founders and visionary professionals gather to learn and exchange ideas. This year’s event was held in Turin, Italy, from October 1–3, according to its official LinkedIn page.