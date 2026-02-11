Jeff Bezos Could Have Prevented The Washington Post’s Mass Layoffs

According to recent reports, Jeff Bezos and CEO Will Lewis could have saved the jobs of hundreds of employees working at The Washington Post. But the final decision on mass layoffs eliminated the sports, books and staff photography sections from the news organization. Apart from this, there were cuts in the Metro section and foreign bureaus.

Former Washington Post CEO Will Lewis, who recently resigned from the position, was approached by Washington City Paper owner Mark Ein about buying the local desks and sports section. Initially, Lewis was on board with the offer. But according to sources, there was a sudden change, and negotiations stopped when layoffs began.

Jeff Bezos made a business decision to sacrifice the Post’s credibility to protect his other businesses. WaPo literally subsidized Amazon et al, taking a loss so the other businesses could profit and invest in AI. Journalists are losing their jobs as a result. pic.twitter.com/OnqGRMdJXm — Joshua A. Miller (@anotherpanacea) February 7, 2026

The Washington Post fired more than 400 employees, ending coverage of sports and several local desks in Australia, the Middle East and India. Overall, more than 800 workers were let go from 300 different newsrooms. The Washington Post said it made these cuts to become more profitable and stay competitive amid changing demand.

Bezos purchased the paper in 2013 for $250 million from the Graham family, aiming to usher in a “golden era.” Now, he is facing criticism over the mass firings and for not coming up with a plan to save hundreds of jobs.

Veteran White House journalist Peter Baker criticized the decision on X and called it a “devastating contraction of the news industry.” Several employees also expressed their grief and confusion over being fired. The Verge analyzed Bezos’ self-interest in owning The Washington Post instead of supporting journalism.

The Washington Post just laid off a third of its staff—shuttering key sections—while Jeff Bezos stays silent. Former editor Marty Baron blames him for a Trump-friendly pivot and “self-inflicted brand destruction.” Journalism—and democracy—deserve better. #freecitizensnetwork pic.twitter.com/uXmkK4N4LE — Free Citizens (@free_citizens1) February 4, 2026



Netizens didn’t miss the chance to slam Bezos. One X user joked to him, “We can’t afford journalism, but don’t worry, the yacht is doing great. Another one enquired, “How many jobs at the Washington Post could have been saved if Bezos/Amazon hadn’t spent $75m on the Melania documentary nobody wanted to watch?” Considering the ticket sales, the documentary barely made it in the first week of release.

Similarly, Lewis was slammed even more when he was at the NFL red carpet while hundreds of employees were getting fired. He resigned from his position on Saturday, thanking Bezos for his support and leadership. He has nothing to say to the employees.

On the other hand, Ein is willing to support the fired employees, “There is now a massive hole in our community that needs to be filled. I’m on it!” Don Graham, the paper’s former owner, also offered to help the fired employees in the best way possible.