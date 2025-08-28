Jealous Husband ‘Accidentally’ Shoots Wife Dead After Ex-Boyfriend Calls Her Phone

A night of drinking, jealousy, and rage ended in tragedy when an Oklahoma man shot his wife inside his Ford F-350 after she received a call from her former boyfriend, police say.

Kyle Shackelford, 32, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of his 25-year-old wife, Rylee Shackelford. The shooting happened in the early hours of May 26, and the shocking details laid out in an arrest affidavit read like something out of a crime thriller gone horribly wrong.

According to Law & Crime, the drama reportedly began after Kyle answered Rylee’s phone and discovered her ex on the other end. Investigators say the man, described as just a “friend,” told police that he had two missed calls from Rylee earlier that evening. When he called back on video chat, Kyle answered instead, demanding to know who he was. In the background, the friend claimed, Rylee could be heard pleading for her phone back. Moments later, the call dropped.

The ex tried calling again, only to get a chilling Snapchat from Rylee’s account that read: “Please stop before I get my a— beat, I’m begging you.” It was the last message he ever received from her.

By the time officers caught up with Kyle, it was nearly 3 a.m. The couple had pulled into a Walmart parking lot in Pauls Valley, where paramedics were waiting. Rylee was slumped in the passenger seat, pale and unresponsive. Her father, who had been brought along to help, was behind the wheel.

Authorities say the Shackelfords had spent the night at a local casino where Kyle had been heavily drinking. Surveillance footage captured him ordering multiple double shots of Crown Apple whiskey with Sprite, double Malibu cocktails, and even grabbing pre-mixed “BuzzBallz Chillers” from a store. By the time of the shooting, police said he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a “noticeable level” of intoxication.

The couple’s argument allegedly began at home but carried into the truck. According to Kyle’s own account, he and Rylee were “bickering” when he moved his pistol off the console. He claims that as Rylee angrily hit the console, he tried to swipe the gun away and it “went off,” striking her in the left side.

The bullet tore through her body with devastating force. The medical examiner later confirmed that the round fractured her fifth rib, pierced her heart, and was found lodged in her chest wall. The report noted no damage to her arm, suggesting she may have raised it defensively or pulled it back at the moment of impact.

After the shot, Kyle ran inside to get Rylee’s father and called 911. He told dispatchers they were trying to get to the hospital and agreed to meet an ambulance at Walmart. Police recovered the firearm in his truck, still loaded with three live rounds and one spent cartridge.

Kyle Shackelford was arrested and booked into Garvin County Jail on August 26, but has since bonded out on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on September 12.

Now a young woman is dead, a husband is behind bars, and a community is left grappling with how jealousy, alcohol, and a single pull of the trigger destroyed two lives in an instant.