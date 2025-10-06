“Jealous” Eric Trump Reveals What He Can’t Stand About Barron Trump

Eric Trump has made some intriguing remarks about his younger brother, Barron Trump.

The son of President Donald Trump recently opened up about their sibling dynamic, revealing the one thing about Barron that “p— him off.” As it turns out, Eric’s gripe has nothing to do with personality or politics — it’s all about height.

During an interview on the PBD Podcast (via Irish Star), Eric spoke fondly of his 19-year-old brother, describing Barron as “tough as hell,” “vicious as hell,” and a “great friend.”

Despite all his praise for his younger brother, the 41-year-old admitted there’s one thing that still gets under his skin — Barron’s towering height, which has officially made Eric the “runt” of the Trump family.

“Barron is a really really good kid and he’s come into his own in like a beautiful way but it pisses me off, can I fill everyone in?” he teased, before explaining what he meant.

Eric Trump, who stands at an impressive 6’5, said that for years he was considered the tallest of the Trumps, until Barron hit his teenage growth spurt.

“So I’m 6’5 right, I’m not exactly a small guy I tower over everyone. I became like the family midget after Barron,” Eric Trump complained.

He revealed that Barron outgrew him by the time he was just 15 years old. “He was 15 years old. I go back to back with the kid and he’s literally got me by like a quarter of an inch and I’m sitting there saying, ‘This sucks.’ I used to be the tall guy in the family and now I’m and now I’m the runt,” Eric Trump recalled.

Interestingly, President Donald Trump once offered his own theory about Barron’s height. During a past speech, he credited his late mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs — Melania Trump’s mother — for her home-cooked meals, joking that her food was the secret behind Barron’s rapid growth.

“That’s how he got so tall — he only ate her food,” Donald said at the time.

He also revealed that he tried to convince Barron to play basketball, given his extraordinary height.

“I said, ‘You’re gonna be a basketball player,’” he recalled. “But he said, ‘Well, I like soccer, Dad.’ I thought, at your height, I’d like basketball better — but you can’t talk them into everything.”

Eric Trump added that Barron Trump’s height eventually made him reconsider his own athletic dreams.

“He loved soccer until he realized there’s never been a 6-foot-9 soccer player ever,” Eric joked. “He might’ve loved basketball until he realized he still couldn’t jump. I don’t know — I think he’ll use his brains.”

Height jokes aside, Eric’s teasing proves that even in one of America’s most famous families, a little sibling rivalry never goes out of style.

These days, Barron Trump is focused on academics rather than athletics. The youngest of the Trump children is studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business.