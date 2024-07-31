JD Vance’s ‘Wacky’ Label for Kamala Harris Sparks Intense Backlash on Social Media

Popular for his past critiques of Vice President Kamala Harris' leadership, JD Vance has now been criticizing her even more. As the running mate of former President Donald Trump, Vance is visiting the key battleground states, using these opportunities to sharpen his criticisms of Harris. Recently, during a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday, he called her a failed "border czar" and a "wacky San Francisco liberal." However, his comments backfired on social media, as numerous users on X (formerly Twitter) mocked the Ohio senator's comments, as reported by HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Vance said, “We don’t want a wacky San Francisco liberal as our commander-in-chief. We don’t want Kamala Harris.” Several X users criticized the comment as one person said, "How big of a crowd does Vance have at his rally? Asking because the VP he calls wacky has a stadium packed to the rafters." Another person said, "They're trying different names, DEI, WACKY, DING DONG, etc... If you have no policy ideas you mock your opponent... This is the maga way..." A third X user claimed, "Wacky is good! Wacky can laugh at their damn self. Wacky can think outside the box. Wacky is fun. Wacky has personality."

JD Vance calls Kamala Harris "wacky" pic.twitter.com/NMVGvBK0Yk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2024

The same user added, "Wacky sees the world through a creative lens. Wacky injects joy and humor. Wacky knows they don’t have to take themself serious every waking hour of every day." A fourth user chimed in and said, "Whacky? Some days I like being whacky. Having a good sense of humor is good for relieving stress. Sometimes it's good to laugh. She knows when she has to put it away and be serious." Referring to the recent "weird" comments for Republicans by the Democrats, one X user said, "Ahhh... how cute. He's trying to turn "wacky " to be like weird. But a) we like that she's quirky and relatable. And b) when we say weird for your many foibles, we absolutely mean weird 'creepy weird.'"

How big of a crowd does Vance have at his rally? Asking because the VP he calls wacky has a stadium packed to the rafters. — Cheryl Little 🕊 🇨🇦resistor, I stand with 🇺🇦 (@CherylL82972029) July 30, 2024

Another one said, "The adjective "wacky” means “funny or amusing in an odd way.” I’m good with that. “Weird” as a verb means, “to induce a sense of disbelief or alienation.” As an adjective it means, “uncanny, abnormal, mystifying, strange, creepy, spooky.” 👻 Seems absolutely fitting." Vance further criticized Harris and said, “Of all of Kamala Harris’ faults, the worst of all is that she left America weak and vulnerable. The entire world now knows that she helped cover up Joe Biden’s declining mental capacity for years,” as reported by NBC News.

Ahhh... how cute.



He's trying to turn "wacky " to be like weird.



But a) we _like_ that she's quirky and relatable.



And b) when we say weird for your many foibles, we absolutely mean "creepy weird" — Séagh - Ceasefire Now (@Sagh12776222) July 30, 2024

“Our adversaries are licking their chops and the world is in disarray because of weak American leadership," he continued. Adding to his criticism, Vance said, “I wouldn’t say there’s some particular effort to tag her as weak. If there’s a particular label we want the American people to be aware of, it’s that she’s an ultra-liberal.” Meanwhile, Vance is also well aware of his turbulent debut as Trump's running mate. He said, “I mean, I knew that when I came out of the gate there was going to be a couple of days of positive media coverage and then immediately they would go and attack me over everything that I had ever said in my life."