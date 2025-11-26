JD Vance’s Thanksgiving Speech Takes Bizarre Turn As He Launches Into Turkey Rant After Washington D.C. Shooting

JD Vance is slowly following in the footsteps of his boss, Donald Trump, and the rest of the MAGA base, who rarely manage to avoid being tone-deaf in sensitive situations. Moments after discussing the terrifying Washington, D.C., shooting on November 26, the Vice President went on to rant about turkey, a bizarre moment indeed!

On Wednesday afternoon, Vance delivered a Thanksgiving message in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. His audience was mostly troops who had to sit through his bizarre rant about the “taste of turkey” while the capital was on edge. First, he addressed the Washington, D.C. incident.

As he delivered the Thanksgiving message, JD Vance urged “everybody who’s a person of faith” to pray for the two National Guard soldiers who were shot in the “targeted attack” near White House. “I think it’s a somber reminder that soldiers, whether they’re active duty, reserve, or National Guard, our soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States of America,” Vance added during his statement.

🚨 JD VANCE: Turkey. Who REALLY likes turkey? Be honest. You’re all full of sh*t, everyone who raised your hand! Here’s how I know. How many times do you roast an 18-pound turkey randomly? Nobody does it because turkey doesn’t actually taste that good! “But on the most AMERICAN… pic.twitter.com/O6PsMUCKsi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

However, just moments after discussing the serious incident that had sent a shockwave through the United States, the Vice President went on to rant about turkeys. “Who really likes — be honest with yourself, who really likes Turkey?” he asked the troops.

The crowd filled the room with loud cheers, whether they meant it or not, to which Vance responded with, “You are all full of s—. Everybody who raised your hands… Turkey doesn’t actually taste that good… Chicken is good all the time.”

The clip of his Thanksgiving message quickly went viral online as people attacked him for the weird turn. “Two Guardsmen died, and you’re just celebrating Thanksgiving like nothing happened. Oh, a quick mention for ‘prayers’…but then it’s right back to celebrating,” wrote on X (formerly Twitter) user.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 11.26.25 09:22 PM EST GOD BLESS AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/D1WymLobic — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 27, 2025

People were also furious over a video posted from Vance’s X account, which featured a live stream of Kid Rock talking with the troops. A critic lashed out, “Kid f—— rock … for f— sake what a bunch of unserious people … seriously??”

Meanwhile, JD’s boss, Donald Trump, was also not in Washington, D.C. when the tragic shooting unfolded. The POTUS, who was reportedly at his West Palm Beach golf course, seemingly wasn’t briefed on the incident immediately.

Almost an hour later, he wrote on Truth Social, “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.”

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!” added Trump.