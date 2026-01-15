JD Vance’s Secret Service Agent Caught Leaking Sensitive Information to ‘Tinder Date’

JD Vance is making some crucial changes after one of the Secret Service agents assigned to him was caught leaking sensitive information to his Tinder date. Things took a serious turn when the agent’s date turned out to be an undercover reporter. The incident came to light after reporter James O’Keefe published a 14-minute undercover video that showed how the agent, identified as Tomas Escotto, disclosed sensitive information very casually.

Escotto was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday after he carelessly revealed Vance’s travel plans and internal shift operations to his Tinder date. According to O’Keefe, Escotto met the woman on Tinder in October, and she was working undercover for the O’Keefe Media Group. As time went by, the agent shared many sensitive details with her, which the Secret Service explicitly bars agents from disclosing.

BREAKING: U.S. Secret Service Agent Assigned to VP JD Vance Leaks Sensitive Security Information to Undercover Reporter. Escotto is a holdover from the Biden administration and stated that he voted for Joe Biden, while expressing opposition to ICE & the Trump administration’s… pic.twitter.com/AyAjrt3XY4 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2026

According to the undercover video, Escotto even told the woman how many agents are assigned to protect JD Vance, and how they position themselves when he travels. This is extremely crucial information that could risk the Vice President’s safety. The agent himself seemed to know that he had crossed a line. He casually told the reporter, “I sign [ed] paperwork. If I don’t have to give out information, I never do, otherwise I get in trouble.”

However, despite acknowledging his wrongdoing, Escotto went on to provide the sensitive information over text. On December 26, the agent allegedly wrote to the undercover journalist that Vance would be on an Ohio trip for a few days before traveling to Florida the following weekend.

According to O’Keefe’s video, the Secret Service agent allegedly sent photos from inside restricted locations. There were some images taken aboard Air Force Two, along with information about Vance’s flight schedule.

A glimpse at some of the text messages the Secret Service Agent sent our undercover journalist. pic.twitter.com/LjlkSVdOsk — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2026

However, Escotto truly crossed the line when he texted a photo of Vance’s motorcade during an overseas trip. Another image showed Donald Trump’s convoy at the Emirates Palace when he went to visit the Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Most of these images shared by Escotto contained location metadata, which is a serious breach. One of the photos even showed the exact location of the president’s helicopter at JFK Airport.

U.S. Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said that the agent’s security clearance has been revoked. He has also lost his access to secure facilities and systems, while an investigation into the matter is underway.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Quinn said, “The U.S. Secret Service has no tolerance for any behavior that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy, or trust of our protectees.”

“The faith our protectees place in this agency is not something the U.S. Secret Service takes lightly. We are committed to taking the necessary actions to ensure that a similar breach does not occur again,” the Secret Service Deputy Director added.