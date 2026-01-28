JD Vance’s Post on Holocaust Memorial Day Sparks Brutal Backlash

JD Vance is back at the center of attention, but this time, it is for a surprising misstep in his Holocaust memorial post on X. The U.S. Vice President, on January 28, dropped a picture of himself and his expectant wife, Usha Vance, paying respect to the innumerable lives lost in the darkest period of history. While his caption promised to never revisit the catastrophic times that have long since passed, he missed out on an extremely crucial detail.

For context, Vance wrote, “Today we remember the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust, the millions of stories of individual bravery and heroism, and one of the enduring lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history: that while humans create beautiful things and are full of compassion, we’re also capable of unspeakable brutality. And we promise never again to go down the darkest path.” Clearly, nowhere did he mention Nazis and Jews, the two groups central to the genocide.

It did not take long for netizens to realize that the U.S. Vice President had ignored marking Jews as victims and Nazis as perpetrators in his otherwise solemn post. Regardless, his post drew attention and backlash for a lack of sensitivity around the memory of the Holocaust.

Today we remember the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust, the millions of stories of individual bravery and heroism, and one of the enduring lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history: that while humans create beautiful things and are full of compassion,… pic.twitter.com/2UwFcy4Kmp — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 27, 2026

Likely so, critics online were quick to drop their comments on the blunder. A user wrote, “Thank you, Mr. Vice President, for this unique commemoration of the Holocaust that manages to avoid mentioning Jews or condemning Nazis.”

Another netizen commented, “You managed to write an entire essay about the Holocaust without mentioning Jews even once. Impressive.” A third user responded sharply and stated, “Those people have a name. You may recall that a guy named Jesus was one of us. Still confused? JEWS. We’re the people who gave you your religion. I had such high hopes for you until you wrapped yourself in Carlson’s bigotry.”

Well, for a post dedicated to the lives lost in the Holocaust, it is essential to honor the victims and resist antisemitism in all forms. JD Vance’s omission has now seemingly raised questions of distorting history and attempts at minimizing Jewish suffering. Moreover, the U.S. President Donald Trump himself ended up calling himself a dictator, sparking murmurs of what kind of governance the ruling Republicans would like to pursue ahead.

I noticed JD Vance didn’t explicitly mention Jews in his Holocaust memorial statement, which I don’t think means anything but imagine if Zohran Mamdani did that, the ADL would’ve asked Israel to shoot a nuke at Gracie Mansion. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 27, 2026

As a result, several Jewish organizations and other progressive groups have condemned JD Vance’s post. They underlined his rhetoric as both antisemitic and anti-immigrant. These can easily weaken democratic values in the country.

In other news, JD Vance’s latest post in memory of the Holocaust comes after his surprising comment on his wife Usha Vance’s fourth pregnancy. The couple has already announced they are expecting a baby boy in late July. However, in a recent interview with NewsMax, the Vice President mentioned that his spouse was unsure of having a fourth child altogether.

Speaking with Carl Higbie, Vance recounted his discussion with Usha and said, “We love kids. We love babies. It was this interesting conversation Usha and I have been having, which is do we want to have a fourth kid? My answer to that was ‘yes,’ and her answer was ‘maybe,’ but eventually, as Jeff Goldblum says in Jurassic Park, ‘life finds a way. So, here we are, baby No. 4 on the way.”