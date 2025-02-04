JD Vance’s Latest Faux Pas—A Trump Typo That’s Breaking the Internet!

No publicity is bad publicity, and that’s all Vice President JD Vance needs right now.

The Vice President of the United States may seem like a glamorous position but everyone knows this seat comes with no perks or no media exposure. JD Vance is tasting this truth first-hand. Vance was an obscure name before the election and has gone rather underground after the swearing-in, with Elon Musk taking the centre stage. Musk has become Donald Trump’s biggest ally and Vance is nowhere to be seen other than when he makes posts on X dedicated to his boss.

For three days a lot of the far left has actively rooted against America and argued we’d get nothing out of President Trunp’s demands that Mexico secure its country. Well, how do you like them apples? pic.twitter.com/NBpkRHXjko — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2025

On one such post talking about the great work his boss is doing, JD Vance made a major typo that he and his autocorrect didn’t catch. Vance, while referring to talks between US president Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum regarding freshly imposed tariffs and a walk-back, wrote President Trump as ‘President Trunp’.

He probably didn’t spell-check his tweet before posting it and left it on for hours. But the internet didn’t miss a beat and caught on to the major flub. And then went on to have a field day. People on X had finally found something to joke about, and they didn’t let the moment pass; the word ”Trunp” was trending in a few minutes. Users were leaving comments hinting that Vance’s boss President Trump would get angry that Vance has become loyal to Trunp.

*President Trump agrees with whatever the last person he talked to told him like he’s done every day while president* JD Vance: a master of negotiation. I’m sick of winning. Thank you, Prasiendt Trunp https://t.co/C9gQNgrGvY — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) February 3, 2025

This is not the first time JD Vance has made a public mistake when it comes to names. During his campaigning, he said he doesn’t like teleprompters and swiftly went on to make the mistake of calling Afghanistan’s Abbey Gate as Abbey Road, which everyone knows is a Beatle’s album.

Maybe Vance is following the footsteps of his boss when it comes to Twitter. President Trump has been famous for making social media mistakes. His famous tweet about “Covfefe” is still fresh in everyone’s mind.

You’re all laughing, but perhaps the real Twitter is the covfefe we make along the way. pic.twitter.com/WksVYbYJxA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 31, 2017

Now everyone is left to wonder if JD Vance also needs a whole staff to write a tweet and recheck it for spelling and correct grammar. And if this Yale graduate is even capable of making social media posts considering his very public mistakes.

The infamous tweet is still up and was not even edited out. While checking Vance’s twitter account, one can notice that he has a gray tick and not blue or gold. That means, Vance is not using the premium X features. These features allow users to edit their tweets within one hour of posting. However, Vance could have chosen to also delete the tweet. But probably he didn’t delete it given how much engagement the tweet was getting.

Notice how you never see JD Vance anymore? It’s because Trump is Elon’s vice president. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 19, 2024

One might be wondering why Elon Musk does not offer a blue tick account to the Vice President of the United States. Is there a hidden rivalry between these two or a tussle to gain more attention and power through President Trump?