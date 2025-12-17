JD Vance’s Hometown Cringes Over VP – Locals Hope Country ‘Doesn’t Judge’ Them by His Actions

The folks back in Vice President JD Vance’s hometown in Middletown, Ohio, are reportedly “embarrassed” by him ever since President Donald Trump’s second presidency began. Middletown is a very humble town with a population of 50,000, and Vance is reportedly one of the most influential figures to have emerged from it. So why would some people be embarrassed? Moreover, why would the hometown of the VP barely have any any visible signs of pride, like banners or placards of him?

From Middletown to the White House!

Congratulations to Middletown High School Class of 2003 graduate, JD Vance, on being sworn in as the next Vice President of the United States.

Once a Middie always a Middie.#MiddieRising pic.twitter.com/EugIMnIEDE — Middletown City Schools (@MiddletownOH) January 20, 2025

Carnie Hajjar of The Washington Post went all the way to Middletown to uncover their thoughts on Vance. While some might anticipate feelings of pride or joy, the feelings she encountered were rather mixed. The writer interviewed a few Middletown locals who’ve come across Vance or at least heard of him, and who follow his actions in the White House.

Seamstress and possible artist from an art studio in Middletown, Bethany Tompkins, emphasized her “embarrassment” and fear over being associated with Vance. She pointed out, “I don’t want the world to judge us by him and how he behaves.”

Last month, Vice President JD Vance said at a Breitbart News event, “As much progress as we’ve made, it’s going to take a little bit of time for every American to feel that economic boom, which we really do believe is coming. We believe that we’re on the front end of it.”… pic.twitter.com/XEn7WmKvzA — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) December 14, 2025

In addition to embarrassment, the writer also came across the voters who backed Vance who were disappointed by his empty promises. Middletown used to be a thriving town with great economic growth thanks to the mining and factory jobs.

However, after the introduction of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994, people began losing jobs. The situation in Middletown reportedly remains the same: unemployment and soaring prices.

Before winning the 2024 elections, Trump and Vance both campaigned to reinstate Middletown’s former glory, but they’ve yet to make good on that promise. With the Trump administration pushing tariffs as a solution to curb unemployment and bring in more money, the people of Middletown are less than optimistic about change.

Speaking specifically about the matter, a pizza joint employee, Fred Couch, claimed he’s “lost hope in Vance’s leadership.” Citing tariffs, Couch claimed, “I think tariffs are a tax, myself, and it’s done nothing but hurt people.’ Similarly, other establishment owners claimed prices of their products have “skyrocketed” and negatively impacted their business since the introduction of tariffs in Middletown specifically.

While a large percentage of residents from Middletown appeared not too thrilled about Vance and Trump’s actions since their administration began, a handful of people who did express immense joy over Vance’s Middletown roots.

NEW: After City Council fight, ‘Hometown of JD Vance’ road signs will be posted in Middletown, Ohio, granting his mom’s request “I just think it would be really nice…He comes back here frequently to visit me & take me to dinner, & I humbly request that.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MAFpKiykru — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 16, 2025

Retired steelworker David Bailey reportedly had a massive portrait of Vance, per the journalist. Bailey claimed that producing such an influential political personality from Middletown was “worthy of notoriety.” His skeptical, retired railworker friend, Richard Mix, didn’t share the same opinion, but thought that if given a shot, he’d do really well.

When asked for a comment on Middletown’s perception of him, neither Vance nor his representatives has responded yet. Vance still loves and respects his hometown. But whether or not he and Trump would live up to the promises of increased employment and affordable living, not just in Middletown, but across the country, remains to be seen.