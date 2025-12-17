2026 New Year Giveaway
JD Vance’s Hometown Cringes Over VP – Locals Hope Country ‘Doesn’t Judge’ Them by His Actions

Published on: December 17, 2025 at 11:16 PM ET

Not everyone in Middletown is celebrating its most famous son.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
JD Vance's hometown disappointed by him and Donald Trump's administration.
JD Vance's hometown disappointed by him and Donald Trump's administration. | Cover Image Source: The White House

The folks back in Vice President JD Vance’s hometown in Middletown, Ohio, are reportedly “embarrassed” by him ever since President Donald Trump’s second presidency began. Middletown is a very humble town with a  population of 50,000, and Vance is reportedly one of the most influential figures to have emerged from it. So why would some people be embarrassed? Moreover, why would the hometown of the VP barely have any any visible signs of pride, like banners or placards of him?

Carnie Hajjar of The Washington Post went all the way to Middletown to uncover their thoughts on Vance. While some might anticipate feelings of pride or joy, the feelings she encountered were rather mixed. The writer interviewed a few Middletown locals who’ve come across Vance or at least heard of him, and who follow his actions in the White House.

Seamstress and possible artist from an art studio in Middletown, Bethany Tompkins, emphasized her “embarrassment” and fear over being associated with Vance. She pointed out, “I don’t want the world to judge us by him and how he behaves.”

In addition to embarrassment, the writer also came across the voters who backed Vance who were disappointed by his empty promises. Middletown used to be a thriving town with great economic growth thanks to the mining and factory jobs.

However, after the introduction of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994, people began losing jobs. The situation in Middletown reportedly remains the same: unemployment and soaring prices.

Before winning the 2024 elections, Trump and Vance both campaigned to reinstate Middletown’s former glory, but they’ve yet to make good on that promise. With the Trump administration pushing tariffs as a solution to curb unemployment and bring in more money, the people of Middletown are less than optimistic about change.

Speaking specifically about the matter, a pizza joint employee, Fred Couch, claimed he’s “lost hope in Vance’s leadership.” Citing tariffs, Couch claimed, “I think tariffs are a tax, myself, and it’s done nothing but hurt people.’ Similarly, other establishment owners claimed prices of their products have “skyrocketed” and negatively impacted their business since the introduction of tariffs in Middletown specifically.

While a large percentage of residents from Middletown appeared not too thrilled about Vance and Trump’s actions since their administration began, a handful of people who did express immense joy over Vance’s Middletown roots.

Retired steelworker David Bailey reportedly had a massive portrait of Vance, per the journalist. Bailey claimed that producing such an influential political personality from Middletown was “worthy of notoriety.” His skeptical, retired railworker friend, Richard Mix, didn’t share the same opinion, but thought that if given a shot, he’d do really well.

When asked for a comment on Middletown’s perception of him, neither Vance nor his representatives has responded yet. Vance still loves and respects his hometown. But whether or not he and Trump would live up to the promises of increased employment and affordable living, not just in Middletown, but across the country, remains to be seen.

