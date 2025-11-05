JD Vance’s Half-Brother Cory Bowman Suffers Major Loss in Cincinnati Mayoral Race – Democratic Candidate Cruises to Victory

Vice President JD Vance is likely disappointed. His half-brother, Cory Bowman, suffered a significant loss in his bid to become Cincinnati’s next mayor during the city’s recent municipal elections. Bowman, who’s a Republican, lost against Aftab Pureval, who won reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on November 5, 2025.

Early results from the heavily Democratic city showed Bowman securing just 18% of the vote with 22% of ballots counted. The 36-year-old pastor launched his campaign in February, shortly after attending JD Vance’s inauguration as the VP in January 2025. In an Instagram post at the time, Bowman wrote, “When I landed, I knew the city where my family and I live and love cannot fall behind in the critical years ahead.”

According to The Daily Beast, Bowman’s campaign faced controversy in its final days. As reported by The Rooster, he was accused of voter fraud after questions arose over whether his listed addresses were actually in Cincinnati’s West End, where he claimed to have moved following the primary. Yet, he did not respond to any of the allegations.

Cory Bowman, JD Vance’s younger brother who is running for Cincinnati Mayor, is a LOSER just like JD! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yayrVrnIlu — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) November 5, 2025

Despite receiving an endorsement from JD Vance, who described him as someone who ‘has a heart for serving his community’, his campaign was seen as a long shot. The last Republican to appear on Cincinnati’s mayoral ballot was in 2009, and the city hasn’t had a GOP mayor since 1971, when the role was altered among city councilors.

For those unfamiliar, Cory Bowman and JD Vance share the same father, named Donald Bowman. They both grew up differently and connected much later in life. Bowman grew up on a farm near Hamilton, Ohio, before earning a degree in economics from Miami University and later completing a ministry degree in Florida, where he met his wife, Jordan.

The couple returned to Ohio and decided to raise their family there, and started the River Church in Cincinnati. In his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance described his biological father as largely absent during his childhood. His mother later changed his last name and cut ties with Donald Bowman.

According to Ballotpedia, an average of 29 cities had a Republican mayor, ranging from 25 to 30. Mayoral elections are officially nonpartisan in most of the nation’s largest cities.

Even in New York, Democrat Zohran Mamdani, 34, became the youngest person to hold the title in more than a century. He is also the first Muslim and person of South Asian descent in the history of New York City. He was declared the winner after defeating New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an Independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The Republican gains in local races came after Trump posted on Truth Social, accusing the Democrats of ruining the country. He asserted that they never get the chance to rule America again.

Democrat Aftab Pureval wins Cincinnati mayoral election over Cory Bowman, half-brother of couch fiend JD Vance. Cory lost the election immediately after being endorsed by JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/UcFTvvxrgX — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 5, 2025

The 79-year-old urged citizens not to vote for New Jersey and Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger. He requested supporters to “VOTE REPUBLICAN for massive Energy Cost reductions, large-scale Tax Cuts, and basic Common Sense,” promising that under his leadership, gasoline prices would fall to around $2 per gallon.

The President also issued a stark warning about Democratic leadership, claiming that “with the Democrats, you’ll be paying $4, $5, and $6 a gallon” and that energy costs and crime rates would massively increase.

We wonder what Trump would say next after seeing the results in his late-night Truth Social post. Will it just be another rant filled with spelling errors, or another attention-seeking tactic?