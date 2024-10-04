JD Vance’s ‘Digitally Altered’ Image Shared by a GOP Congressman Sparks Funny Outburst Online

Following Republican VP pick JD Vance's commendable performance in the CBS-hosted vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Rep. Mike Collins, posted a celebratory digitally altered image of the senator on social media. The edited photo gave Vance striking cheekbones and a chiseled jawline, which quickly garnered much ridicule, RawStory reported.

The photo was shared on Collins' X (formerly Twitter) account early Wednesday morning with the caption "Gm," likely short for "Good Morning," according to Mediaite. X has since acknowledged the modifications with a community note stating that the image was "digitally altered to change J.D. Vance’s appearance." This prompted a flurry of reactions from netizens online.

What is happening https://t.co/CoxRd2yRIR — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 2, 2024

A user penned, "Why did sitting US Representative @RepMikeCollins post a yassified version of JD Vance? The GOP is completely allergic to telling the truth at all times." Another X user echoed, "Babe, wake up. A sitting congressman just yassified JD Vance." They added, "I saw the original tweet and was trying to remember his senate portrait. God, it’s so much worse side by side." In response, one remarked, "I am weeping."

You’re not helping with the whole weird thing. This is super weird. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 2, 2024

"A new and improved @JDVance brought to you by Republican Rep. Mike Collins. Hilarious!" chimed another. The image edits did not stop with Collins' post. Some bronzed Vance's skin, manipulated his eyebrows, and added eyeliner, igniting further reactions of disbelief and amusement. "Republicans are insane," opined a user, to which, another replied, "@RepMikeCollins are you ok?!?" "That is not what he looks like."

As the comments poured in, one read, "It's too late to delete this but you may want to just turn off your phone for a week or two. Hope this gets forgotten. Yikes." Meanwhile, a netizen quipped, "Photoshop is not your forte." Another reacted, "Lmao!! Oh my god. This is so embarrassing. You tried to give him more masculine features. Which intern edited this photo." According to Uinterview, some viewers also suggested that Vance wore eyeliner at the debate. “Fun inside fact: JD Vance has to do his little ‘side eye’ thing once every three minutes per the terms of his contract with L’Oreal Paris ColorLast™ Eyeliner.”

Fun inside fact: JD Vance has to do his lil "side eye" thing once every three minutes per the terms of his contract with L'Oreal Paris ColorLast™ Eyeliner. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 2, 2024

Rep. George Santos, in response, tweeted, "Vance does NOT use eyeliner. I’ve met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow on his waterline [as] the studio [was] full of lights…Grow up people!" The debate saw Vance, 40, engaging vigorously with his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, 60. Following the event, commentators from both sides acknowledged Vance's stylistic edge over his political rival. Trump's national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, even described his performance as "total domination," while figures like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and CNN anchor, Jake Tapper, offered praise for Vance's slick delivery.