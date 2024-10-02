When Laura Loomer Celebrated a Congresswoman’s Death, Calling Her 'Ghetto Bi*ch': "Good Riddance"

Laura Loomer, the MAGA extremist, spewed hate against former US representative and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee who passed away on July 19, 2024. Loomer made a post about how Jackson Lee, even on her deathbed, insulted Donald Trump and called her a "destructive force in America," "ghetto bi**h," and celebrated her death by saying, "Good riddance."

Trump ally Laura Loomer celebrates the death of Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who died last night from cancer, calling her a "ghetto bi*ch" and saying, "good riddance."



Loomer, is a major figure in the MAGA world and well connected to Donald Trump. Following his speech… pic.twitter.com/WOnrg6Ws4n — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 21, 2024

Republicans Against Trump @RpsAgainstTrump account on X, formerly Twitter, shared the screenshot of Loomer's post and captioned, "Loomer is a major figure in the MAGA world and well-connected to Donald Trump. Following his speech at the RNC Convention, Trump blew her a kiss from the stage. She is not fringe. This is MAGA!"

I never celebrated the death of Sheila Jackson.



I simply spoke the truth and said she was a major Trump hater and a destructive politician who was full of hatred and rage toward Donald Trump till the day she died.



I stand by what I said. Everything I said is true.



I will… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 21, 2024

The controversial post amassed 1.8 million views and comments from her critics and supporters alike. Loomer defended herself in the comments by saying, "I never celebrated the death of Sheila Jackson. I simply spoke the truth. She [Jackson Lee] was a major Trump hater and a destructive politician who was full of hatred and rage toward Donald Trump till the day she died. I stand by what I said. Everything I said is true."

Republicans against Trump are communists — Sad Pizza (@_Sad_Pizza) July 21, 2024

Trump and Loomer's allies on social media spoke in favor of her, for instance, @lawyergonerogue, said, "What a silly account you have. Trump is the Republican Party now, and we all stand behind him. If you don't, you aren't a Republican. You're lost and party-less." Another MAGA fan, @glasscrafta, echoed Loomer's sentiment, "Laura is right. Sheila was a bigot and an evil person."

Cry more - Laura knows what she’s talking about and we all know Democrats are working to destroy the USA. — Larry Cook (@stopvaccinating) July 21, 2024

More voices backed Loomer's rhetoric about Jackson Lee like @And434Deborah, added, "The woman who died lived her life full of hate and lies. I have absolutely no sympathy for this woman." Similarly, @shelley3950 defended the MAGA advocate, "Correction, she never 'celebrated' her death she just told what Jackson stood for which she Jackson put on full display up until her passing."

Laura Loomer of Maga cult is full of hate, rage, and loose screws — ~J🌼ToThineOwnSelfBeTrue (@DigbyandBenson) July 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Loomer's critics condemned her vile speech. @lenimechanic_ called out, "Laura Loomer is a despicable being." Another X user, @imthatgalag, slammed Loomer for bashing a dead person, "Never speak ill of the dead, no matter how much you dislike them. Pray for Laura to find God." @NormaGreenhalgh likened Loomer to Trump, "Now you can see how Laura Loomer is a major figure in the MAGA. She is the split image of Trump."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julia Beverly

The far-right conspiracy theorist emerged out of the blue and took over the MAGA world. She is currently everywhere, from Trump's rallies to his presidential debate with Democratic rival Kamala Harris. She is well-known for her anti-muslim rhetoric, spreading conspiracy theories like the 9/11 attack was an "inside job" by the US government, as per BBC.

In addition, she also spread rumors that Haitian immigrants are eating local pets like cats and ducks in the state of Springfield, Ohio. Trump echoed the same claims during his presidential debate, citing he's heard this on television though it was Loomer who aired the claims a day before the debate.