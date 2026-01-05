JD Vance’s Cincinnati Home Invaded—Suspect Detained

JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati was attacked, leaving several windows smashed. The incident occurred Monday morning, and police responded to the residence. One person has been arrested, and police have opened an investigation.

According to The Irish Star, the Secret Service called police after seeing someone running around the property at 12:15 a.m. Although Vance and his family live in Washington, he often visits the Cincinnati home as well.

He splits his time between the two homes, and his team said he had traveled back to Cincinnati after a meeting with Donald Trump. Roads around the home were closed for security.

Vice President JD Vance’s home was targeted in what could have been a much more serious attack. The suspect has been arrested. Political violence and attempting to intimidate leaders with threats of harm to themselves and their families must be rejected. https://t.co/E0ghHFLEwn pic.twitter.com/BJONlJbrB8 — America (@america) January 5, 2026

The damage to the property can be seen on the windows. Several holes were visible in the glass, which some people suspect may be bullet holes. Videos and photos from the scene have circulated widely, showing police officers checking the property.

No one entered the home, and the accused was arrested outside the property. Fortunately, the house was empty at the time of the incident, with no lights on, and few details about the event are available.

Vance’s home is valued at around $1.4 million and was purchased in 2018. It is a 157-year-old, two-story house that he shares with his wife, Usha Vance. The home is set in a natural area and surrounded by wildlife, a feature that attracted the couple to the property.

🚨Breaking: Windows smashed at JD Vance’s Cincinnati home; suspect detained

US vice-president and family were away as Secret Service detains suspect and probes overnight incident at East Walnut Hills home. Those looks like bullet holes?! pic.twitter.com/y3zch4VQSS — Alladdin (@Alladdin1983) January 5, 2026

Some people have speculated that the incident could be related to the U.S. strike on Venezuela, or that it may have been carried out by someone dissatisfied with the administration. More details are expected after the investigation.