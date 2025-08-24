JD Vance’s ‘Cardboard Personality’ Shows as His Sales Pitch Flops Miserably Over Trump’s Mega Budget Bill

If Vice President JD Vance aimed to win hearts with Donald Trump’s grand budget revamp, he’s not exactly hitting the right notes…or so it seems. On Saturday, Representative Brendan Boyle (Democrat from Pennsylvania) threw shade at Vance’s appeal to the crowd. He compared Vance’s charm to that of a piece of cardboard, while tearing into the Republicans’ “working families tax cut,” a massive, 940-page legislative behemoth that’s got critics up in arms over its slashes to Medicaid and other social support systems.

The legislation, which was passed in July, has received a strong adverse reaction.

Polls conducted by Pew Research have demonstrated that many people are against it, and a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) revealed that many Americans do not support the proposed cuts in Medicaid funding.

Although President Donald Trump is seen as the central figure behind the immigration policies and cultural debates of his administration. But this time around, he has chosen to have his Vice President take the lead in promoting this budget plan.

Appearing on the weekend show on MSNBC, Boyle had a lot to say about Vance.

They discussed how “JD Vance of course is a phony and a fraud.” Boyle mentioned that there’s a noticeable and somewhat questionable difference between what Vance is saying now and what he wrote in a book from 2016 called Hillbilly Elegy.

Boyle then hit us with the most memorable jab of the week:

“People can tell that he’s putting on an act, that he’s cosplaying as a Trump-ite. So I find it as a Democrat, very helpful that someone who has the charisma of cardboard is out there pushing the bill.”

JD Vance went to Georgia to spread the word about the government’s spending plan, but Boyle thinks he’s not the right man for the job. Since Vance doesn’t have the “weird sort of charisma and hold on people,” Donald Trump does, Boyle believes he won’t be good at convincing too many people, in the US or anywhere, about such a contentious law.

Trump’s language and vernacular have a unique resonance and appeal. His verbal dexterity and ability to bounce around topics in a kind of vocal jiu-jitsu are part of what make him so compelling as a character. pic.twitter.com/U0sD5MiWQ2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 15, 2025

The bill has brought about a long, drawn-out controversy.

Many are pointing out that massive reductions in healthcare and welfare spending might cause millions to lose their insurance coverage starting in January. Boyle, the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, promised to ensure that the public is aware of the consequences of these actions over the coming year and a half, all the way to the next election cycle in 2026.

Representative Boyle said that several Americans will be unable to get health insurance and necessary care sooner than we think. This Big Beautiful Bill won’t just be talked about; it’ll be a part of their daily lives.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Rep. Brendan Boyle just shredded the House Republican caucus for privately admitting the big, beautiful bill sucks and then voting for it. Truth is, the Republicans are more loyal to Donald Trump than their voters. pic.twitter.com/hZjHvEWdMv — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) July 3, 2025

While JD Vance has been a strong voice for President Donald Trump, his efforts to promote the administration’s plan to cut government spending might not be helping the White House as much as they’d like. Some think that instead of getting supporters excited, he’s actually making it easier for Democrats to say that these ideas are cruel and not suitable for politics.

For now, JD Vance’s lack of charm is not a problem for the Democrats!