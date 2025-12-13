JD Vance’s Awkward One-Liner About His Wife Has Social Media Cringing

JD Vance came with a cheeky joke concerning his shoe size, standing next to Usha Vance, his wife, as he talked about Donald Trump giving four pairs of shoes. The US Vice President and the SLOTUS welcomed guests to their home on Friday for a Christmas celebration and also honored Sylvester Stallone. And Vance, during an event, made a remark that earlier that day, he had been engaged in a “really important” conversation with the President at the Oval Office when the President suddenly got sidetracked, according to reports.

“Today I’m in the Oval Office with the president of the United States and our great Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and we’re talking about something really, really important, and the president kind of holds up his hand and say’s ‘No, no, hold on a second, there’s something much more important. Shoes,'” Vance told the crowd.

It’s a very merry Christmas at the Vice President’s home today 🎄🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cw7uC98RnE — Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) December 9, 2025

Trump asked both the Vice President as well as Rubio their shoe sizes, with the President reflecting that the shoe size of a man says a lot about him. Vance further commented that there was no need to ask his wife, Usha, referring to the size of his private part and also what goes in the personal space at the Vance household. He went on with a play-by-play of the conversations which he himself found amusing enough to put in every seedy detail. “He peers over the resolute desk, and he says, Marco, JD, you guys have s—– shoes. We gotta get you better shoes,'” Vance continued.

Usha, on the other hand, could be seen grinning widely as the crowd laughed. Vance then went on to say how the president departed the room to retrieve a shoe catalog. He continued saying, “There happens to be another politician in the room, I won’t say who, you’ll find out why in a second. And he actually runs us through this incredible shoe catalog. And by the way, the president is gifting us with four pairs of shoes, and I think four pairs for Marco.”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump just made an absolutely epic entrance at Vice President JD Vance’s Christmas reception. The entire room erupted. People shouting We love you. The energy around 47 is unreal right now and everyone can feel it. pic.twitter.com/w4VETTCnKj — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) December 9, 2025

Vance also shared an anecdote about Donald Trump asking each of the men present their shoe size to make sure that they received the correct footwear. “So he says, ‘Marco, what’s your shoe size?’ And Marco is apparently an 11 and a half. He says ‘JD, what’s your shoe size?’ My shoe size is 13. Then he asks this politician, who I won’t embarrass, what his shoe size is, and he says, ‘Seven,” Vance recounted.

“The president leans back in his chair and says, ‘You know you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size,'” he added, prompting laughter from the crowd. “We won’t ask the second lady for comment on that particular topic,” Vance quipped, as Usha continued to smile. However, social media netizens didn’t seem to take his speech well, as a clip on X went viral, which has been viewed over 700,000 times.

“So, instead of discussing something important, our president wants to shoe shop and make penis size jokes?! Why am I not even surprised anymore?” one X user wrote. “Oh man, this is peak Trump wasting time in the Oval obsessing over shoe sizes like a creepy old man while avoiding REAL work,” another commented.