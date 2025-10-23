JD Vance Urges Patience on Gaza Peace Deal: “Give the Ceasefire a Chance”

Donald Trump is always in news. This time because he claimed that he had helped to end the long-standing war between Israel and Hamas. There is a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has taken effect, marking the day with what Donald Trump described as “The End of the War.”

On October 13, the first batch of Israeli hostages who were abducted on October 7, 2023, was released. Hamas had abducted 251 people. The 79-year-old President, who is a strong advocate for world peace, was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport, where the two were happy to meet each other and acknowledge their warm bond.

As per The Daily Beast, Vice President JD Vance also traveled to Israel with Trump advisers Jared Kushner, real estate developer and envoy Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reinforce the administration’s claims that the ceasefire remains stable. Meanwhile, an official claimed that their visit was an alleged “babysitting attempt” to rescue Donald Trump’s struggling Gaza peace deal.

US Vice President JD Vance, during a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem says, “We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas.”#Hamas #US #Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/tO4JAHElL7 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 22, 2025

JD Vance clarified his stance and said, “Look, this thing takes monitoring. It’s going to take a lot of work,” Vance said while standing beside Netanyahu. “It’s not easy- I never said it was easy, but I’m optimistic the ceasefire will hold and that we can build a better future across the Middle East. That means real work from a lot of good people.”

He asserted that his role was to ensure progress in the deal, which was a significant goal for the administration, and not to “monitor a toddler.” On the other hand, despite the sweet talk, according to Axios, U.S. officials have grown uneasy about Israel’s recent moves, especially its renewed suspension of aid to Gaza and a wave of deadly airstrikes following a Hamas attack that killed two Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian officials accuse Israel of violating the ceasefire roughly 80 times and killing dozens in the process. JD Vance has requested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “give the deal a chance” and allow time for progress.

𝐉𝐃 𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄: “𝐖𝐄’𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐋 — 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐒”

VP JD Vance just delivered one of the most level-headed updates yet on Trump’s new Middle East peace plan — and the media’s already mad about it.

While the… pic.twitter.com/KkWwMWOhRV — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) October 22, 2025

In addition, there was also a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi earlier this month. Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Saudi Arabia to gather support for an “international stabilization force” that Washington hopes to deploy soon. Even though the Israeli media has claimed that America has been acting like “babysitters” in the deal, JD Vance stated the main goals of the Trump administration.

“We face a tough challenge, disarming Hamas, rebuilding Gaza to improve life for its people, and ensuring Hamas can no longer threaten our friends in Israel.” Furthermore, Donald Trump has an ambitious plan with Gaza; he might wish to rebuild the historic place, which has raised concerns amongst human rights activists.

Trump had also allegedly proposed the idea of the U.S. “taking over” Gaza and shared an AI-generated video depicting the region reimagined as a luxury resort, complete with a Trump-branded hotel in a Middle East-style Mar-a-Lago.

While nothing has been confirmed about it as of now, at least his ambition to bring world peace has progressed quite a bit, even if he lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize.