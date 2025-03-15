JD Vance Takes the Blame for Zelenskyy Clash—Reveals When Trump Lets Him Speak

Weeks ago, the meeting between Donald Trump, JD Vance and V0lodymyr Zelenksyy went completely south. In viral clips, the tension was very much visible. Reportedly, he was asked to leave the White House after the failed discussion. Since then, there have been many discussions have been ongoing.

Stephen King even slammed Trump and Vance for their behavior with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Now, it seems the Vice President has something to say on the matter.

In a candid interview, JD Vance acknowledged that his own response played a role in the recent tension with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

If you watch the full Trump-Zelensky press conference, it is very clear that Zelensky, not Trump or Vance, became the antagonist. Both POTUS and VP were very respectful and cordial until Zelensky very publicly ignited a firestorm. It all starts at 40:30 1) Zelensky essentially… pic.twitter.com/xrM4cWSPny — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 28, 2025

“Obviously, he is the president, I’m the vice president. I try to be respectful, but I also recognize that sometimes the president wants me to say stuff. If I think there is something useful I can say and I think it’s going to be deferential to the president, I will jump in and offer my thoughts,” Vance said while speaking with Fox News.

Vance’s comments come in the wake of criticism after he was seen “dodging” a question about purchasing a Tesla during a White House event.

During the interview, host Laura Ingraham playfully pressed him about whether he planned to buy a Tesla. To the question he simply replied, “I can’t drive anymore.”

Rather than letting the statement slide, Ingraham called him out for avoiding the question. Laura quipped, “It’s a nice dodge, a nice DOGE,” as she took the reference of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Speaking further, Vance also gave insight into the dynamics of a recent cabinet meeting that included Musk. As he is not officially a part of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, discussions have been on.

“I don’t think there’s tension. There’s certainly disagreement from time to time. We aren’t going to agree on every single issue within the administration, but the president has been very clear Elon’s doing a great job, and obviously we appreciate what he’s doing. Marco (Rubio) I think is doing an incredible job as Secretary of State,” Vance stated.

He concluded with high praise for his colleagues. He said, “I had high expectations, and he’s actually exceeded those expectations.”