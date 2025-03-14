JD Vance Proposes BIG Election Rule Change—Here’s What It Means for You!

US Vice President JD Vance is always in the discussion, be it for his political policies, comments on Trump or socks choice that distracted the President himself during an official meeting. Just days before, Trump announced he and Elon Musk make a great ‘team’.

Right after, speculations started if JD Vance was being sidelined due to the growing ‘bromance’ between Trump and Musk. Well, as of now, keeping this in the back seat, Vance is back in the headlines for very different reasons.

Now, what it is? The US Vice President is looking to introduce a major change to the way presidential elections are conducted in America. Wow, big move! And? He already has the backing of Elon Musk!

Since taking office on in January 2025, Vance has been a stern supporter of the policies and decisions of President Donald Trump and Musk. However, as per new reports, he is pushing for an amendment that would make Election Day a national holiday. That would ensure all eligible voters have the day off work to make casting their ballots easier.

There is more to the story. In addition to making Election Day a public holiday, Vance’s proposal would also require in-person voting with paper ballots and voter ID verification. With this move, it would be possible to properly eliminate widespread absentee and mail-in voting programs. Currently, states allow voters who cannot or choose not to vote in person to submit absentee or mail-in ballots for both primary and general elections.

JUST NOW: J.D. Vance is proposing an amendment to declare Election Day a national holiday, requiring registered U.S. citizens to vote in person using paper ballots and identification. pic.twitter.com/6CAv4IKC3e — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 14, 2025

It is true that this voting system has long been in place but it has faced significant criticism, particularly from Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that mail-in ballots increase the chances of election fraud. JD Vance, however, has not publicly commented on his proposal yet. But, it was Musk, who amplified the idea on his X (formerly Twitter) account. That comes off as a strong indication that it has been discussed at the highest levels of the administration.

Musk’s growing influence over federal policies is very much visible. Considering his close ties to both Trump and Vance, this proposed election change could be the next controversial move from the administration.

What do you think?