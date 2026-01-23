JD Vance Praises ICE in Minneapolis, Fuels Public Outrage – “Like a Slap in The Face…”

JD Vance has just made the situation in Minneapolis worse by just being there.

Minneapolis has erupted in protests against ICE after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. The mother of three had just dropped her children off at school when Officer Jonathan Ross shot her multiple times, killing her on January 7, 2026. Neighbors, bystanders and citizens across states have taken to the streets demanding justice for Good.

President Donald Trump and his administration have voiced support for the ICE agent while acknowledging the tragedy that took place. Vice President JD Vance has actively voiced his support for ICE since the shooting, earning backlash from netizens. However, his recent visit to Minneapolis has sparked outrage, especially among Good’s neighbors.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance showed up in Minneapolis with ICE and Border officers at his side and went straight at the media. “Honestly, a lot of you are lying about the men behind me.” 🔥 “We can cool things down and cut the chaos… while STILL enforcing federal immigration law.”… pic.twitter.com/BmTUNeznyo — Charlie’s Voice Rising (@CharlieK_news) January 22, 2026

According to Reuters, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the vice president visited Minneapolis to defend ICE officials and other federal officers, including Border Patrol agents, for their efforts. He further claimed the chaos that ensued was entirely the result of uncooperative local authorities and “far-left agitators.”

Like his colleague Kristi Noem, Vance acknowledged Good’s tragic death. However, he defended the ICE agents in the circumstance, saying, “I also think she rammed an ICE officer with her car.”

A memorial for the late 37-year-old was set up on Portland Avenue South between East 33rd and 34th Street, where she was shot. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror US, residents shared their frustrations about Vance’s visit and his comments about Good and ICE. Kelly Tromsten, a spokeswoman for the neighbors gathered at the memorial, echoed those thoughts about Vance’s visit.

Tromsten said, “F[-] off. Get the f[-] out!” The spokeswoman added, “We don’t want you here, we don’t need you here.” Tromsten warned Vance about visiting the place where Good was gunned down and claimed she didn’t know what people would do if he showed up there. Moreover, with growing unrest among protesters and Vance’s support for ICE, he might face severe backlash if he does show up in Good’s neighborhood.

After my accountability hearing in MN, we visited Renee Good’s memorial. It was so powerful to bear witness to the strength and resilience of the community in the Twin Cities — even through incredible grief. We will continue to fight for justice in her memory. pic.twitter.com/FdvrDkMDfK — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 16, 2026

Tromsten warned Vance again in another statement, saying, “He should stay in his lane.” Minnesota is generally regarded as a nice place to live, and another neighbor of Good addressed that, claiming that because of Minnesota’s reputation, they were being taken advantage of. Jenny said, “I feel like we’re being abused and taken advantage of.”

Lastly, Jenny mentioned that Vance should not have visited Minneapolis to begin with, given the tense situation with the protests. With many people arrested or detained and tear gas and spray canisters used on demonstrators, things have been getting intense. Jenny addressed his visit and said, “Coming here was bad taste…”

The neighbor also expressed strong disagreement with Vance’s praise for the ICE agent who shot Good. Jenny discouraged Vance, saying that normalizing the act and the people supporting him was wrong. Jenny said, “Those who think his coming here and praising ICE for murdering a woman is a good, that’s not normal.”

Vance and the Trump administration continue to voice their unwavering support for the federal officers while withstanding harsh criticism for it.