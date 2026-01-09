JD Vance Mocks How Gavin Newsom Crosses His Legs in Bizarre Rant — and Netizens Have Opinions

U.S. Vice President JD Vance seems to be recently fixated on the way Gavin Newsom crosses his legs. Poking fun at the Californian governor, the VP went back to his usual style of roasting Trump critics, even if it means making up close, personal commentary about them. In a tell-all interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Vance took up the subject of the Governor’s peculiar style of crossing his legs.

​Vance’s remark began with the following words: “Gavin Newsom, obviously running for president… have you seen this guy cross his legs? Have you ever seen anyone cross their legs like that?” He then compared it with his own self and added, “My legs don’t cross like that, Jesse. You can interpret that however you want to.” While his comment appeared to suggest that there might be something irregular about his own cross-legged style, it definitely did leave room for quite a vibrant set of reactions on social media.

​In fact, it did not take netizens much longer to interpret Vance’s body language comment on Newsom as a critique of perceived masculinity. One of the critics on X remarked, “It’s a real mystery who the bigger a—– is here, but teamwork makes the dream work”. Another social media user commented, “When two losers have nothing to criticize a man about, but how he once crossed his legs, it’s pretty telling how concerned they are.” A third netizen penned, “Why do Republicans always have conversations like this?”​

​For context, Newsom became a victim of online backlash when it came to his compromised sitting posture. It all started after his appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Pictures of the event circulated online and drew ridicule for having his legs crossed, a little bit too tightly.

​Meanwhile, Gavin Newsom’s team did not waste a minute to clap back at those who were opinionated about his posture while sitting. They shared exaggerated AI images of the Californian governor, pictured in contorted leg-crossing poses. The witty caption to the post read, “Democracy requires flexibility”. Indeed, the post was not just a response to the chatter, but also the escalation of a meme war in exactly the style that parodies MAGA’s online tactics.

​Coming back to JD Vance’s interview on Fox News, after indulging in anti-Democrat mockery, he jumped straight to the 2028 elections. The bizarre discussion about Gavin’s legs shifted towards how Democrats plan to run ahead, especially Kamala Harris and Newsom, leading all of it. As per Vance, the Democrats were blind enough not to realize how someone like the ex-U.S. Vice President was unfit for the presidency.

​He said, “I mean, look, the Democrats have a couple of big issues. One is that they lean so far into wokeism that they can’t see the obviousness of the fact, which is that Kamala Harris is not qualified to be president of the United States. That’s why she got the vice presidential nomination [in 2020]. That’s why she got the presidential nomination [in 2024]. This is who Kamala Harris is.”

​Moving ahead, JD Vance launched another attack towards the Californian Governor and mentioned, “Now, the flip side is, I think you have an unbelievably corrupt and incompetent governor in Gavin Newsom. The fact that those are the two front-runners just suggests how deeply deranged the Democrat Party is. Let them fight it out, we’ll figure it out.”