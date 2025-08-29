JD Vance Joins the Game of ‘What Happened to the Epstein Files’ – By Blaming Biden and Going All In

After Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth, it is up to Vice President JD Vance to show his loyalty towards Donald Trump. Vance has pushed himself into the controversy this week in an effort to shield President Trump from renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein is the disgraced financier whose s– t———- crimes are still reverberating through American politics and have cast a shadow too.

When JD Vance was asked this week why Trump has not followed through on his repeated promises to release the Epstein files, Vance has a surprising sacrificial lamb ready for the altar- President Joe Biden.

Vance was talking to USA Today when he came up with this idea of blaming former President Joe Biden.

“We have to remember this entire thing happened, this entire story blew up, during the Biden administration,” Vance said.

JD Vance-lighting: In an unbelievable moment, JD Vance is asked why he thinks Trump supporters don’t believe when they say there is no Epstein list, and Vance spends two minutes gaslighting and saying “But Biden.” That’s why people don’t believe them.pic.twitter.com/pKB28kNKWd — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 28, 2025

However, his remarks did not land on the side he would have preferred. He immediately drew backlash as it was quickly pointed out that Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 and Joe Biden took office in 2021. It was more than a year after Epstein’s death when Biden came into power.

Most of the drama of Epstein’s arrest, his files, and accusations of victims happened during Donald Trump’s first term.

Ironically, neither Biden nor his administration has talked about releasing Epstein files. This conversation started once Trump talked about releasing CIA files on the JFK assassination.

Post that, Donald Trump and his allies, including JD Vance, frequently pledged to reveal the details on Epstein files, in a process of ‘full transparency’. Once the JFK files were released, the public outcry for releasing the Epstein files increased.

The 9/11 files The JFK files The Jeffrey Epstein files Donald Trump announces in this video that he will declassify everything. Also expect many other files. Especially Antarctica. I will be requesting many to be released. The Bermuda Triangle. The Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/YzvTgCRcGw — ǟʀɨɛʟ (@Prolotario1) June 2, 2024

In Feb 2025, several senior officials of the current administration were seen carrying so-called ‘Epstein files’ to the white house. These included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

However, in July, the FBI closed the Epstein case, saying there were no Epstein files or a hidden client list. Later, Donald Trump blamed it all on the Biden administration. Trump claimed that the Epstein files were a hoax started by democrats.

“The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying are the BEST six months in Presidential history,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM.” He also added.

​​

JUST IN – Trump triples down and says Democrats’ “new SCAM” is the “Epstein Hoax,” adding that his “PAST” supporters have “bought into this ‘”bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker.” Wow. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/41NveZdESI — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 16, 2025

This reversal had angered many on both sides of the aisle. These included several loyal Trump supporters who felt misled. The political fallout is made more complicated by Trump’s long, well-documented association with Epstein.

JD Vance also leaned on a jailhouse interview given by Ghislaine Maxwell. She is a long-time associate and is serving a sentence for s– t———-. Maxwell also dismissed the idea of a “client list.” She defended Donald Trump’s behavior and claimed she had never seen Trump misbehaving.

🚨 Ghislaine Maxwell on record stating she never saw Trump act inappropriately at any time ever. The plot thickens…..’They’ need this gone. pic.twitter.com/sc6hEjeiiz — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 22, 2025

And now JD Vance is up for the task. It would be interesting to see how far Vice President Vance can take this conspiracy before another player from the Trump administration jumps in on his defense.