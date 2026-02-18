JD Vance Jabs Obama as Trump Turns Civil Rights Icon’s Death Into Self-Praise

JD Vance has taken an unprovoked dig at former President Barack Obama during an interview with Fox News. While discussing national security and the precautions taken by the Trump administration, the vice president grabbed the opportunity to tarnish Obama’s name.

​

During the episode of Story With Martha MacCallum on Tuesday afternoon, the host asked Vance to shed light on the possibility of a regime change in Iran and how it’s going to affect the U.S.

​

MacCallum called attention to a recent comment made by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

Responding to the claims that the people of Iran are scared that an “Obama-like” situation will happen again, he stated, “Trump doesn’t want to be another Obama” by standing still while Iran continues with its ballistic missile program.

​

According to The Daily Beast, Vance answered that the POTUS cares about the well-being of his own countrymen and will not make a decision that threatens national security.

​

“The president will do what he thinks is in the best interest of the American people.”

​

“He has shown very clearly that he is not Barack Obama,” Vance opined.

He takes a much different approach to America’s national security, and he’s much more willing to act aggressively to defend America’s national security,” he added.

BOOM! JD Vance CLAPS BACK at Barack Hussein Obama “The president will do what HE thinks is best for the people. He showed very clearly he is NOT Barack Obama! He’s willing to act aggressively to defend America.”#USA🇺🇸 #Trump #Alexwest pic.twitter.com/Z789IfLU2F — Alex west (@Alex30561West) February 18, 2026

​

JD Vance has since faced backlash for being insensitive, especially when Trump has refused to apologize for posting a racist video where he depicted the Obamas as apes.

​

The comment by Vance followed a post made by the president himself on Truth Social, in honor of civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, who passed away on February 17.

​

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming president.”

“He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts.’ He was very gregarious—someone who truly loved people!” he wrote.

Hours after Reverend Jesse Jackson’s death, President Donald Trump memorialized the civil rights pioneer in a way only Trump could … by making it all about Trump — and he threw in a jab at former President Barack Obama for good measure. Read more: https://t.co/pQRUEus4nN pic.twitter.com/h02NBWjTvn — TMZ (@TMZ) February 18, 2026

​

He took the chance to claim that he is not a racist, as he was on good terms with a Black activist and helped him on many occasions.

“Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a racist by the scoundrels and lunatics on the radical left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.”

​

While paying homage to his legacy, Trump claimed that the legend did not like Obama. “Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the election, without acknowledgement or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand.”