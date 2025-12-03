JD Vance Hit with Setback as Trump Jr. Gains Momentum in Early 2028 GOP Polls

All eyes are on the 2028 Republican presidential polls, and the latest estimates do not seem to favor one of the biggest contenders, JD Vance himself. A report by McLaughlin and Associates stated that although the U.S. Vice President has remained a leading candidate thus far, his supporters have been rapidly declining. A recent November polling estimate showed that Vance’s support had dropped by 34 percent and has since continued to fall through the month-long period.

With Vance’s following declining, attention will shift to the next best option: none other than Donald Trump Jr. His place on the polling ladder is just 10 points behind the former, leading many to wonder whether the Trump family member will be next in line to take up the position once held by his own father. It must be noted that, unlike Vance, Trump Jr’s favorability ratings have been steadily increasing.

It is believed that the surge in his name is primarily driven by his strong social media presence and, most importantly, his signature combative style, which is leagues apart from that of any other contender. In fact, Donald Trump Jr’s following is mainly composed of Republicans aged 18 to 29, who feel he is their ideal 2028 GOP nominee to lead the party.

Don Jr. Closes the Gap with JD Vance “Donald Trump Jr. is emerging as a potential choice to succeed his father on the Republican ticket in 2028, at least according to one poll.” “JD Vance would still appear to be the front runner to take on the mantle for the GOP,…

1/2 — ˶˃ NewsCat 📰🗞️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) December 2, 2025

Moreover, President Trump’s eldest son, with his ratings, has now joined the likes of 16 viable contenders, including Marco Rubio, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis. As Donald Trump Jr has already surpassed a significant margin of support between him and JD Vance, it is possible that he can also overcome the remaining 10 points difference. The majority of voters aged 18-44 are considering voting for him in the GOP primary.

Meanwhile, Vance has already lost favor among younger Republicans. His decline was attributed to his close ties within the existing administration, and he repeatedly fell back on Trump’s approval ratings. The evident demographic shift risks eroding his erstwhile presumed status as the GOP heir apparent after Donald Trump in 2028.

In this context, Donald Trump Jr does not have an elected office, which makes him a better choice for young voters. Well, the distrustful political insiders would not be a problem if he became the next Republican president. An anti-elite stance further pushes his identity. Trump Jr has repeatedly thrust apart GOP establishment figures in the past, including the solicited Bush family.

With the entire GOP experiencing a generational shift away from its predecessors, it has meant greater relevance to Trump Jr’s perspectives than to JD Vance’s. Previously, the 48-year-old had drawn attention for his very surprising ideology regarding the Republican Party. In his words, “I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it’s the America First party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it.”

Considering the shifting dynamics and the preference for a non-inclined party member, it seems JD Vance has kept his plans and ambitions for 2028 tightly under wraps. It is rumored that he is now adopting a cautious approach so that whatever remaining support he has is not hampered, especially among the younger generation.