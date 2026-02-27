JD Vance Gets Trolled By Netizens After Being Dubbed the “Coolest VP”

Besides being one of the youngest Vice Presidents in the history of the US, JD Vance has added another feather to his crown. The 41-year-old was tagged as the “coolest VP” by Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler, as he took a trip to Plover, Wisconsin, to deliver a speech on the current economic situation in America.

Loeffler seemed a little too impressed by Vance’s ‘coolness,’ as she said, “You all know the story of his humble beginnings, and now he’s in the Oval Office. The second most powerful man in the world, and probably the coolest vice president we’ve ever had.”

In response, Vance did not shy away from admitting that perhaps she was right. In his words, “Kelly said that I’m the coolest vice president in American history. And I said: Kelly, that is a low standard. That is a very low bar, but I do think that I clear that bar.”

JD Vance: “Kelly [Loeffler] said I am the coolest vice president. That’s a low bar and I pass it.” pic.twitter.com/qMfJmdOu2J — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 26, 2026

However, Kelly’s praise and Vance’s self assurance about his coolness was not approved by netizens who flocked to share embarrassing pictures and memes of the VP to show that he is probably a lot of things but not exactly as cool as he is being portrayed as.

Vance has a long history of being trolled online with several of his photos being turned into memes. The VP has often taken these in good humor and even shared some from his own profile.

Netizens did not hold back in the coolness debate as well as one user observed on X, “JD Vance thinks he’s cooler than Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt. He is not.” Another one had a simpler response, as they said, “delusional.”

Another user shared a video of Vance where he was wearing a shirt at a pool that became a meme a few months ago. Another one wondered, “I’d love to know her criteria for ‘cool.’”

Another user added, “A guy who is meme-worthy level cringe on almost a daily basis? There have been some very cool VPs. Vance isn’t top 10.” A third user chimed in, “Not sure I know anyone who would describe JD Vance as cool.”

While Vance’s coolness quotient is up for debate, what is quite certain is his views on the current economic state of America as he mostly blamed the Democrats for the negatives.

Vance recently also made headlines for saying that US citizens allegedly needed a voter ID to buy beers but did not need it for voting. He claimed this to emphasize the Republicans’ long drawn claim of voter fraud, without any evidence.

Before the day of his trip to Wisconsin, Vance announced that the Trump administration had decided to temporarily hold Medicaid payments to Minnesota as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to stop fraudulent activities in the state.

POLITICAL REVENGE: JD Vance reveals Trump is freezing Medicaid money for Minnesota: weaponizing healthcare to punish a blue state. Disgusting abuse of power. pic.twitter.com/pZWYNCQTRo — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 25, 2026

However, during his speech, Vance took it a step further and claimed that Wisconsin should hand over its voter rolls, a step that might potentially lead to vote stealing.

Explaining the same, Vance said, “Ask yourself a question: why would the government of Wisconsin not want to help us kick fraud off of the welfare rolls and kick fraud off of the voter rolls, and the only answer I can possibly come up with is because they like to cheat. There’s no other real explanation.”

In exchange for federal help, Pam Bondi demanded the same in January from Minnesota after ICE agents killed American citizen Alex Pretti. Getting hold of the voter rolls is another one in the latest efforts made by the Trump administration to secure good numbers in the midterm elections as the President’s approval ratings are plummeting.