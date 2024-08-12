JD Vance Gets Severely Trolled After Photo in 'Drag': “He Dressed up as Ivanka? Weird”

An old photo of former President Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, recently made the rounds on social media. It featured Vance dressed as a drag queen during his Yale Law School days. Activist Matt Bernstein was the first one to share the image on his X account. Subsequently, Travis Whitfill, an Assistant Professor at Yale School of Medicine, claimed to be the source of the photo. Bernstein penned, "New: I have obtained a photo of JD Vance in drag while at Yale Law School." Whitfill commented and claimed, "Hi Matt, I was the source of the photo (sent through friends to you). This was taken in 2012 (the same time I was at Yale). The photo was taken by a classmate and sent to me. Thanks for sharing."

As the photo went viral, netizens flocked to mock Vance. One suggested, "He dressed up as Ivanka? Weird." Another trolled, "The year is 2010. A young JD Vance attends Yale University. He joins a fraternity that requires him to dress up for the occasion. This marks the first time JD applies eyeliner to his sad little beady eyes." They added, "He feels a sense of worth for the first time in decades. He continues to apply eyeliner to this day as a testament to this moment. So powerful JD! You go girl!"

Taking a dig at the Right's conservative stance on LGBTQ+ issues, an X user mocked, "He dressed up as Ivanka? Weird." Following suit, another quipped, "Was JD Vance rehearsing for Trump’s next wife?" Similarly, a different individual joked, "Now we know why trump picked him." But the buck didn't stop there as someone added, "Oh man, they're going to hate this. We've really been blessed this past month." Meanwhile, a comment read, "Using loopy Lefties logic this should make him more popular! And this person should be sued for making fun of him! I stand with Jennifer David Vance!"

A spokesperson for Vance neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the photo, as reported by The Daily Beast. In light of the viral snap, netizens also brought up Vance's legislative track record. Notably, Vance once introduced the Passport Sanity Act, a bill aimed at banning 'X' gender markers on U.S. passports.

As reported by NBC News, Vance at the time, said, “The last thing the State Department should be doing is wasting its time and your tax dollars pushing far-Left gender ideology. There are only two genders — passports issued by the United States government should recognize that simple fact. I am proud to introduce this bill to restore some sanity in our federal bureaucracy.” Given this record, Dara Adkison, executive director of TransOhio, voiced, “Vance is a hateful, cruel man who would love to hurt trans kids. He places himself as an authority between doctors, parents, and the trans youth. We need legislators with enthusiasm to help their constituents, not venom to harm children.”