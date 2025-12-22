JD Vance Fires Back at Trolls Attacking Wife Usha With Blunt ‘Official Policy’

Vice President JD Vance appears to have finally lost patience with racist attacks on his wife, Usha Vance. And his choice of words has now made that crystal clear. In an interview published Sunday by UnHerd, Vance slammed far-right troll Nick Fuentes and anyone else taking shots at his wife.

The VP said, “Let me be clear. Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s—.” adding, “That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.”

Political media was taken aback by Vance’s language, sure. But this was the first time a sitting vice president has publicly torn down critics from both ends of the political spectrum.

27-year-old Fuentes, on the other hand, is a white supremacist and Holocaust denier. He keeps attacking Vance over his marriage to Usha, whose parents are Indian immigrants. After Vance was selected as Donald Trump’s running mate, Fuentes referred to him as a “race traitor.”

Fuentes had also mocked JD Vance’s family, saying, “Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?”

According to a 2024 report from All In Together, Usha Vance has been the target of racist and gendered online attacks after her husband’s rise on the Republican ticket.

Between January and August 2024, researchers identified roughly 1,800 public posts and more than 16,000 total posts, replies, and shares containing race- or gender-based attacks against her.

In some cases, the attackers even went after the Vance children. JD Vance also name-checked MSNBC host and former Joe Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, who last year suggested Usha Vance needed to be rescued from her marriage on a podcast last year.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of [Vance’s] wife. (…) Please blink four times. (…) We’ll save you,” she said at the time. But Vance has now made it clear that attacks on his wife are off-limits, no matter who they come from.

The vice president also drew the line at racism and antisemitism inside conservative politics in the interview. He called such attacks “disgusting,” whether they target someone for being white, Black, or Jewish.

“Antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement,” he said. Before this, JD Vance appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where he warned fellow conservatives against public purity tests and internal pile-ons.

Moreover, in August 2024, while he was still a senator, Vance brushed off white supremacist attacks during an appearance on ABC’s This Week.

At the time, he had said, “My view is, if these guys want to attack me, (…) come after me. But don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league.” Now, as vice president, his message got far less polite, right?