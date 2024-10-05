JD Vance Faces Backlash After Resurfaced Clip Shows Him Claiming Trump Won 2020 Election

In 2022 current Republican running mate JD Vance made a blunder by declaring that former president Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. A widely shared video has reappeared on X, featuring comedian Jason Selvig grilling the senator from Ohio. In the viral clip, 'The Good Liars' co-founder asks Vance several times whether Trump has won the 2020 election as he follows him. "Who won the 2020 election? Could you just answer? Did Donald Trump win?" Selvig can be seen inquiring. Vance responds: "Yes," prompting the comedian to corroborate his observations. "He did win?" Selvig asks, to which Vance once again responds: "Yep."

Jason Selvig: "Who won the 2020 election? Could you just answer? Did Donald Trump win?"



JD Vance: "Yes."



Selvig: "He did win?"



JD Vance: "Yes."

Selvig: "He did win?"

Vance: "Yep."

According to the Daily Mail, in addition, Vance declined to respond to Selvig's inquiry on whether or not he would give in if Vice President Kamala Harris won the 2024 election. The video was re-posted after Vance stated during the vice presidential debate on Tuesday night that he would have supported Trump's plan to use "alternative electors" to rig the results of the election.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz questioned Vance on whether Donald Trump lost the 2020 election during their major debate. "Did he lose the 2020 election?" following the debate moderators' lengthy questioning of the Ohio senator, Walz questioned Vance, bringing up the fact that Trump and his allies have had 62 election claims dismissed from court. "Tim, I'm focused on the future," Vance responded and quickly interjected with another point. "Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation," the Republican candidate stated in a bid to overthrow the main topic. "It's a damning non-answer," Walz attacked.

"First of all, I think we're focused on 'how to solve the inflation crisis caused by Kamala Harris, make housing affordable, make groceries affordable," Vance continued by diverting from the question. "What President Trump has said is that there were problems in 2020 and my own belief is that we should fight about those issues, debate those issues peacefully in the public square." "And on January 20th, what happened? Joe Biden became the president. Donald Trump left the White House," Vance stated.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump's attempts to force states to discard ballots cast legitimately, his campaign of pressure on Mike Pence, and his call for followers to gather in D.C. on January 6 were all briefly mentioned by Vance. He claimed that Harris was "censoring" on social media and that the problem "to me, is a much bigger threat to democracy than what Donald Trump said when he said that protesters should peacefully protest on January the sixth."

"Donald Trump refused to acknowledge' the results," Walz then said. "He was very clear. I mean, he lost this election, and he said he didn't. One hundred and forty police officers were beaten at the Capitol that day, some with the American flag. Several later died. Sometimes you really want to win, but democracy is bigger than winning an election. You shake hands and then you try and do everything you can to help the other side win," he concluded.