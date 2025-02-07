JD Vance Defends Donald Trump with ‘Adorable’ Clip – But is Everyone Buying into it?

JD Vance has taken to social media to share an “adorable” moment of Donald Trump. The clip in question is from his executive order signing. It received much backlash from people, as in the clip, the president is seen signing an order that bans transgender women from participating in women’s sports. Federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, have been instructed to review Title IX. According to a White House document, it will be interpreted as barring transwomen from competing in female sports.

This new order has received divisive reactions from people. While Trump supporters went along with it happily, the LGBTQ+ community and many high-profile sports personalities have deemed it a bad decision. As the heated controversy escalated, the president of the United States even received death threats over the order.

However, JD Vance, going against all the chaos, showed his loyalty to the POTUS. The vice president reposted a clip on X (formerly Twitter), where Trump is seen signing the order. The clip was originally shared by Monica Crowley, the former United States Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs. She captioned it, “So pure and adorable.”

In the video, Donald Trump is seen crowded by little girls as he signs the decree. Hopefully, that’s the part Vance and Monica find “adorable” about the clip.

So pure and adorable 🥰 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/kolpHhYChn — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) has revised its policy following Trump’s executive order. According to the new policy, only females who were assigned the said gender at birth will be allowed to compete in women’s categories, therefore barring transgender athletes. On the other hand, a student-athlete assigned male at birth before gender reaffirming, is still allowed practice on NCAA women’s team. They will also receive medical care and other benefits rewarded to the students by the NCAA program.

However, a student who was assigned female at birth but has already begun hormone therapy to reaffirm is not allowed to participate women’s team. If any program is liable to harboring such student-athletes they will be suspended from partaking in NCAA women’s championships.

Trump confirmed that Americans will “feel pain” due to the new tariffs on goods, but “there’s nothing dramatic about it.” The US President also said that anyone who opposes the new tariffs “is working for China.” pic.twitter.com/mXIvCmVKil — YOUNG WOLF (@MApodogan) February 3, 2025

Many experts have criticized Trump’s new policy, citing that even at the Olympic level, transgender athlete participation is less than 0.02 percent. According to Fortune, the number is “incredibly difficult to pin down.” This led to the question of the buzz about the ban. Critics like Cheryl Cooky, a Purdue University professor, think this whole decree is a “solution looking for a problem.”

This dramatic update comes amid the global rise of women’s sports in the United States. Stars like Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin, and Caitlin Clark have been garnering massive international recognition lately.

“Keeping men out of women’s sports” has been Trump’s promise since the very beginning of his presidential campaign, and now he has successfully implemented it. However, the aftermath is unpredictable.